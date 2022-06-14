The stamp of the Czech Republic for the 90th anniversary of Milos Forman, by Juan Franco Crespo

Milos Forman (1932-2018) was possibly, apart from Czech politicians and athletes, one of the greatest personalities of all time but, above all, the greatest in the so-called seventh art, recently philatelised by the Czech Post. It is a stamp of 19 crowns, the current cost of a letter for the interior of the country (although when I write this the Czech Republic already had double-digit inflation thanks to the Russian actions in Ukraine and the scavenging vultures or speculators on the other; we also have a human drama, two egomaniacs face each other and we already have six million refugees, wandering through the territory of the hypocritical, conceited and nihilistic European Union).

Today, the tribute to the great Forman presents him smiling and happy, while a film has a name, years and face value. He was one of the great and respected film directors of the 20th century, born in Cáslav on February 18, 1932; I mean, we’re celebrating his 90th anniversary. Orphaned, his parents were immolated in a concentration camp, he grew up in a children’s home where he struck up a lifelong friendship with another great man of his time, Václav Havel —who would become President of the country after the fall of communism—, and with another figure of reference in the world of Czech cinema, Ivan Pesser.

Initially he intended to study theater, but in the end he ended up being admitted to the famous Famu, the School of Film, Television and Performing Arts in Prague. He began his career as an assistant to Alfred Radik, while combining his studies doing work with Otakar Vávra and others who are a quality reference in the new Czech wave that, in that dark and black historical stage of communism, stood out.

Forman was trapped from the beginning by the cinema format, specifically towards black humor, and in that plot he began his successful collection of awards; the first was in 1963 with Black Peteran austere and absorbing film that triumphed at the Locarno Festival and that would provoke a pleasant sensation among New York critics, who were impressed by his work in which he collected his cinematographic illusions, or by the slow and fascinating plot about luck or coming of age.

All in all, say the specialists, the best film by the great Czech filmmaker up to that moment was The loves of a blondefilmed in 1965 and in which it showed the innocence of the leading girl and the hopelessness of the gray years of communism, the stage that caused so much pain as an exclusionary ideology.

It was during the so-called era of normalization when he seized the moment (after the invasion of the Warsaw Pact): he went to the United States, where he would enter through the big door at the great Oscar party thanks to the unforgettable and extraordinary film he played. Jack Nicholson, Some one flies over the cuco’s nidus, a film that, despite the years, is surprisingly current and refreshing. There were five awards received, a great success for the newcomer to the land of dreams, although it would not be his most awarded work, since that honor was taken Amadeuswho won eight statuettes from the famous Academy and also won the Golden Bear at the Berlin Festival, to end his career with Goya’s ghosts.

Amadeus was filmed in Prague, not by chance: Forman thought that the Czech capital, in 1985, was more like 18th-century Vienna than the Austrian capital that has survived to this day, and in it appears one of those cultural references that one finds every time he enters the theatrical world in the Czech lands, the Estates Theatre, where they premiered, in 1787, don giovanni.

Forman would die suddenly at the age of 86 on April 13, 2018. The stamp was the work of Eva Hasková, horizontal format 40 x 23 mm, printed on offsetsheets of 50 stamps and a circulation of 750,000 copies whose circulation began on February 16, 2022.