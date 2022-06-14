The Spanish National Team accompanies Adam Sandler in the funniest scene of ‘Garra’

Photo credit: Getty Images

Adam Sandler Just Dropped a New Movie on Netflixand that is always (always) good news.

In ‘Claw’, Sandler shows again that he is a great actor that the same thing comes out with an absurd comedy with which you will break out laughing that excites you with a drama of overcoming (as in these 11 movies in which Adam Sandler got serious). This time he shows us the ins and outs of the NBA playing a talent scout who, on one of his many trips around the world in search of young promises, meets a 22-year-old Spanish worker who is a diamond in the rough.

And, speaking of ‘Diamonds in the Rough’, if in the film by the Safdie Sandler brothers he shared the screen with the legend of the Timberwolves and the Celtics Kevin Garnett, this time the list of cameos and small roles for NBA stars and personalities is endless.

Juancho Hernangomezthe Spanish player born in Madrid in 1995, plays the co-protagonist Bo Cruz, the young talent who seeks to enter the best league in the world, and on his way together with Sandler’s character they will meet the cream of the present, past and future of the NBA.

With a cast that ranks among the best basketball movies, legends like Julius ‘Dr. J’ Erving, Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Dirk Nowitzki, Allen Iverson, Mark Jackson and Kenny Smith share the screen with some of the best current players in the league such as Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Kyle Lowry, Aaron Gordon, Boban Marjanovic and Sixers Tobias Harris, Seth Curry, Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle.

But, among so many stars of the North American league, there is a place for Juancho Hernangómez’s teammates in the Spanish basketball team. And it’s the funniest scene in the movie.

When Stanley Sugerman, Sandler’s character, spots Bo Cruz at a street game, he gets goggled. He may have before him a future all-star in the league, just what the Philadelphia 76’s need to climb the necessary rung in their fight for the championship ring. But, To confirm his hunch, he has to test the player against top-tier athletes. And, being in Spain, look for the best…

Stanley invites Bo to a training session for the Spanish basketball team, current world champions. the selector Sergio Scariolo (who was also an assistant coach on the bench for the Toronto Raptors at the time of the shoot) welcomes him and encourages him to work out alongside players like Pierre Oriola and Alex Abrines (Barcelona), Philip Reyes (Real Madrid), Willy Hernangomez (brother of Juancho, New Orleans Pelicans player) and the retired Jose Manuel Calderonwho could well be considered an NBA legend and one of the best Spanish players in history.

The players greet Bo with laughter, and invite him to participate in a vertical jump test. Bo jumps and destroys the mark they had previously established, provoking the astonishment of the Spaniards who, between laughs, yell at Willy: “You’ve run out of place on the team.” Then Stanley shows up and yells at Bo to put on his slippers. The Team players then look down to find that Bo has jumped in flip flops, their jaws dropping.

Although ‘Garra’ is a sports drama of overcoming, in an Adam Sandler film there is always room for comedy, and this sequence is undoubtedly the funniest of the film.

Bo Cruz sweeps the training and Stanley Sugerman confirms that his crush was successful. To find out what happens next, you’ll have to watch the movie…