The secret weddings of celebrities: Jennifer Lopez, Penelope Cruz, Brad Pitt…

Weddings are more fashionable than ever. After two years of a pandemic in which these types of celebrations were left in the background due to the health emergency situation and the corresponding restrictions, couples can finally say ‘yes, I do’ with total freedom. Every weekend, we see endless links on our social networks from both anonymous users and familiar faces who decide to go one step further in their relationships. There are all kinds: traditional, more modern, massive and intimate.

It is precisely the latter that are becoming more popular. And it is that there are more and more couples who prefer to seal their love in the strictest intimacy, especially celebrities who seek to escape the great media commotion in which they live practically daily and leave behind the well-known and massive links with hundreds of people. But what celebrities have surprised us by secretly getting married?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

The already ex-partner of actors married in the most absolute privacy after nine years of romantic relationship. It was in October 2014 when the news broke that her love had been sealed at the Chateau Miraval in the French town of Correns. At that time, Angelina Jolie wore an impressive white dress from the Versace firm and a very personal veil where you could see some details made by her six children. The guests? No more than 20 people.

Beyonce and Jay Z

The singer and the rapper passed through the altar after three years of relationship. A most intimate and private wedding whose existence was known months later when Beyoncé already wore the last name Carter. “I had to put up barriers to my privacy… It is important that I separate my personal life from my professional life,” the interpreter of ‘Halo’ or ‘Crazy in Love’ said at the time, among other issues.’

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem

Both are characterized by keeping their private lives away from the media spotlight. The couple of Spanish actors said ‘yes, I do’ in 2010 in the Bahamas, a place they frequently choose to spend their vacations. Although they have never spoken publicly about their marriage, their representative did say that Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem “exchanged vows in front of few members of their families.”

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

In the middle of 2015, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher surprised the world by announcing that they had married. A most intimate ceremony in which only the closest members of their families were present and which took place in the Secret Garden of Parrish Ranch in Oak Glen (California).

Sara Carbonero and Iker Casillas

The journalist and the Real Madrid exporter married on March 20, 2016 in the court of the Madrid town of Boadilla del Monte. The ceremony was officiated by one of the three local notaries and was celebrated in the most intimate way possible. Only three people attended the act: his son Martín and two witnesses. A few months later, the couple welcomed their second child together, little Lucas.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

The last to dare this secret wedding have been Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The couple sealed their love a few days ago in a super intimate and completely armored ceremony with which they sought to protect an exclusive millionaire who will soon come to light. The event took place in Georgia at the Ritz-Reynolds hotel in Lake Ocone where several friends and family members gathered.