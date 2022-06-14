The remake of Resident Evil 4 reveals new details of its gameplay with a brief gameplay

In the State of Play that Sony issued a few days ago, it left us with several bombshells, but one of the ones that impacted us the most was the announcement of the remake of Resident Evil 4, with which the fourth installment of the saga will come back to life with some completely renewed graphics and another series of improvements in its playability.

As expected, it has been one of the titles that has not wanted to miss the appointment at the Capcom Showcase 2022 that has been broadcast tonight, which has allowed us to take a look at the first official gameplay of the game, although its duration has been quite short. At least it has given us a better idea of ​​what this new version will look like in which Leon S. Kennedy will once again be at the forefront of the action.

The game will be a reimagining based on the original title published in 2005. For the occasion, all the enemies of the European village have been redesigned, while the development team has ensured that the gameplay, with a camera over the shoulder, it will be similar to that of the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, which have just made the leap to PS5 and Xbox Series X / S.

All this leaves us wanting to see much more of the Resident Evil 4 Remakebut at least we remember that its release date is set for the March 24, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.