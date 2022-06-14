The reason why Will Smith’s daughter publishes photos almost always crying

Instagram is the social network of happiness. And it is that almost all the publications that are made there are usually “perfect”: with a smile from ear to ear, at a party, on a trip, at a celebration, with family, with friends and others. In fact, there are very few times that you see photos and videos that do not convey joy.

Above all, celebrities are the ones who have a profile full of moments of fun and fulfillment. However, Willow Smith, daughter of the renowned actor, has been in charge of demonstrating on her social networks that not everything is perfect in the lives of famous people.

Although the 21-year-old singer publishes content showing the positive things in her life, she also uploads photos of when she is not quite well, because like any human being, she goes through difficult times from time to time and has moments of vulnerability.

Reason for which on more than one occasion he has uploaded photos in which he is seen crying. According to what he has expressed, she does it with the intention that his followers realize that celebrities do not always have a life full of happiness, as is often thought.

Willow Smith, daughter of the actor, suffers from anxiety

Also, Willow suffers from anxiety and is not afraid to hide it, knowing that many people go through the same situation. So this type of publication is also made with the aim of helping those who suffer from the same. Well, she knows how much this can affect the lives of those who suffer from it.