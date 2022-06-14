The Old Guard 2, shooting begins: Charlize Theron and Uma Thurman in the cast

Netflix’s 2020 live-action film The Old Guard was one of the most viewed of the year on the Big N streaming service, and it didn’t wait long before announcing the green light for a sequel.

On June 13, 2022, two years after the release of the first film, we learn that the cast and crew of The Old Guard 2 are on set to begin filming. To announce it is the new director aka Victoria Mahoney, who has taken the place of Gina Prince-Bythewood, who however remains in the role of executive producer, as she herself stated:

I love The Old Guard and the story and characters I have had the honor of bringing into the world. It was exciting to disrupt the genre. I have decided not to direct the sequel, but will remain as a producer. I leave our franchise in good hands.

Mahoney (who served as second unit director for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) posted a striking sunrise photo on the first day of filming for her new film: The Old Guard 2. The image is visible on Twitter.

In an official statement, Mahoney said he was over the moon about this opportunity.

Uma Thurman joins the cast of The Old Guard 2

As for the cast, the actresses Charlize Theron and KiKi Layne have been officially confirmed as protagonists. Chiwetel Ejiofor, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli and Veronica Ngo will return from the first film. The sequel also features a couple of high-profile additions that is Uma Thurman and Henry Golding (recent protagonist of the film Snake Eyes: GI Joe – The origins).

The plot

The plot of The Old Guard 2 has not yet been revealed but it can be assumed that the character of Andy (Charlize Theron) and that of Nile (KiKi Layne), after the end of the first chapter of The Old Guard, have found greater understanding for face those who hunt them to steal their power of immortality. It can also be speculated that Uma Thurman is a new villain in the franchise. Also, I personally hope Netflix’s The Old Guard 2 tells more of the immortal mercenaries’ past.

The release date is still unknown, but The Old Guard 2 is not expected to be available before 2023.

