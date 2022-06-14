The new uses of blush, the off-road product

This summer natural makeup is imposed. With the arrival of the heat, you want to wear a very light make-up base or even put this product aside and opt for others with which you get an instant good-looking effect, such as bronzing powder or blush, the latter the new off-road product that plays a fundamental role in our make up daily.

In recent weeks, many girls on TikTok have shown their satisfaction with one of the items from Rare Beauty, Selena Gomez’s cosmetic firm. Its about soft-pincha soft, powdery liquid blush that glides easily across the cheek and blends perfectly to an even finish.



Selena Gomez triumphs with the liquid blush of her signature Rare Beauty Instagram @rarebeauty

But in addition to performing the classic function of blush, there are several tiktokers that have discovered new uses that also enhance the good face effect. Before detailing what they are, it is important to take into account which shade of blush favors our skin the most. For lighter skin, experts recommend going for pink and peach tones, while for darker or already tanned skin, they favor gold and bronze tones.

In recent years, cream and liquid blush formats have appeared, which favor its application in other areas of the face. A type of product that lasts all day and with which a quite natural result is obtained, making it an excellent option to use when looking for simple and effective makeup.



Rare Beauty Soft Pinch (21.99 euros) Instagram @rarebeauty

One of the best known uses of blush, beyond its application on the cheekbones, is as a lipstick. The creamy and liquid formats can be used perfectly on the lips, providing a touch of color that achieves that bitten mouth effect, with the chosen shade faded.



Benefit Cosmetics liquid blush (19.99 euros) Instagram @benefitcosmetics

But there are other surprising functions such as an eye shadow, thus betting on applying the pink color to the eyelids, cheeks and lips, with which a natural and flattering result is quickly obtained. Several make-up artists assure that, to combat tired eyes, this product can be a great ally when applied to the corner of the eye and blended simply with the finger, extending it above the eye socket.



Fenty Beauty ‘Cheeks Out Freestyle’ cream blush (24.99 euros) Instagram @fentybeauty

Other experts also point out that, if it is applied under the eyes, the rejuvenating effect is enhanced. A trick beauty that recreates that slight redness when you have just sunbathed and that instantly provides the good face effect and leaves a very fresh and natural result.



Nars Liquid Blush (34.99 euros) Sephora

Another use of blush is as a highlighter. There are many products that are formulated with shimmering particles that illuminate the face, so they can be applied to the browbone, cheekbones, nose, and cupid’s bow for that effect. glow.