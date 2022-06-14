The New Promotional Posters with the Main Characters of Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) logo. Image: Thor: Love and Thunder News Twitter (@lovethundernews).

May the Gods bless you in the world of PAPER HEROES!. Today Monday, Marvel Studios presented new promotional posters with the main characters of Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor: Love and Thunder, 2022): Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth), Mighty Thor/Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), Valkyrie (Tess Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and Zeus (Russell Crowe).

Toothgrinder and Toothgnasher, the mystical goats that pull Thor’s chariot, also have their own poster, which you can find on the IMP Awards site (http://www.impawards.com/2022/thor_love_and_thunder_gallery.html). Appearing in Thor Annual #5 (Aug. 1976), they were created by writer Steve Englehart and artist John Buscema (1927-2002).

Set in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), written and directed by Taika Waititi, co-stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer , Karen Gillan as Nebula, Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot, and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket Raccoon. Release date: July 8, 2022 (United States).

Synopsis: The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields her magical hammer, Mjölnir, like Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher God’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Dates of the upcoming movies in the Marvel Studios MCU: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11, 2022), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 17, 2023), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023), The Marvels (July 28 2023), Fantastic Four (no date announced), untitled sequel to Deadpool (no date announced), untitled sequel to Captain America (no date announced), untitled sequel Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (no date announced). date announced), untitled Mutants movie (no date announced).

Marvel Studios series on Disney+: I Am Groot (August 10, 2022), She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (She-Hulk: Defensora de Héroes, August 17, 2022), Untitled Halloween Special (October 2022), The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (December 2022), Secret Invasion (no date announced), Armor Wars (no date announced), untitled Wakanda series (no date announced), the second season of Loki (no date announced), Echo (2023) , Agatha: House of Harkness (no date announced), Spider-Man: Freshman Year (no date announced), Marvel Zombies (no date announced), Destin Daniel Cretton untitled series (no date announced), Daredevil reboot (no date announced). date announced), Nova’s untitled series (no date announced).

Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) in a promotional poster for Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). Image: impawards.com

Mighty Thor/Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) in a promotional poster for Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). Image: impawards.com

Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) on a promotional poster for Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). Image: impawards.com

Valkyrie (Tess Thompson) in a promotional poster for Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). Image: impawards.com

Korg (Taika Waititi) in a promotional poster for Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). Image: impawards.com

Zeus (Russell Crowe) in a promotional poster for Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). Image: impawards.com

Toothgrinder and Toothgnasher in a promotional poster for Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). Image: impawards.com

Subtitled advance in Spanish of Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).

Spanish-dubbed preview of Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).

