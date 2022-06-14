The new game with dinosaurs (and Vin Diesel) will be a prehistoric soulslike

The actor Vin Diesel – famous for his success in the film saga of Fast & Furious – will return to the world of video to kill dinosaurs and other rather absurd enemies in the prehistoric world of ARK 2.

Official sequel to ARK: Survival Evolved (which you can find on Amazon at a great price) the new game promises to be as trashy as it is addicting.

Already the first trailer had shown how much ARK 2 was so weird as to leave its mark, especially for dinosaur lovers, but apparently now some recent statements will make it even more palatable.

In fact, as also reported by GamesRadarit seems that the ARK sequel could approach the classic game system of the soulslike.

ARK 2 will in fact have a combat system very similar to that of the soulswhich means that the enemies will likely be difficult to take out and require multiple attempts to defeat.

Made famous by the catalog of branded titles, namely Elden Ring, Dark Souls And Bloodbornethe soulslike genre therefore continues to create proselytes.

The players of ARK 2 they will therefore have to expect a really challenging game: according to developer Studio Wildcard, the survival game will have “An action heavily based on skills, similar to that of the souls”described as “an innovative direction rarely experienced in a PVP-based survival game “.

But that’s not all: Studio Wildcard has also stated that ARK 2 will feature third-person gameplay with “advanced character mechanics” like free-climbing and parkour.

We just have to wait to see the game in motion, perhaps even discovering the exit date.

