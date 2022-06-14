The mysterious post of Johnny Depp on the day of his birthday that reveals a new project

Johnny Depp decided to celebrate his 59th birthday in the best way and He surprised his fans with an unexpected post on his official Instagram account. After obtaining the positive verdict of the Virginia jury, the Hollywood star returns little by little to his life as an artist, but now hand in hand with one of his great friends: Jeff Beck. It seemed that her social networks would remain inactive after the trial against Amber Heardbut this Thursday he decided to make an important appearance and give his followers more content.

His dream of being a musician comes true, since now he seems to be determined and completely dedicated to this industry: The publication he made in his Instagram stories was about the premiere of a song titled “This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr”, along with guitarist Jeff Beck. The theme is dedicated to Hedy Lamarran actress and inventor who stood out for the fight for her independence and fled from the patriarchal control of the time.

Johnny Depp promoted his song on his social networks

the actor of fantastic animals has not left his fans adrift, since even created a TikTok account especially to post a video thanking them for their support during the trial in the court of Fairfax, Virginia. That only left fans wanting more and now she pleased them by posting a song on his birthday.

At first, it was an unexplained and somewhat mysterious post, since he only shared a photo of Hedy Lamarr, with the caption “Coming soon”. His followers suspected everything, but it didn’t take long for Johnny to reveal the reason for this black and white image.

Since his first appearances on stage with Jeff Beck, it emerged that Depp would focus on playing rock, something he had always wanted. Now, the data that we have, after her most recent publication on Instagram in which she released a single, is that she will release an album in collaboration with some of her colleagues, and the song “This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr” would be just the first of 13 songs.

Johnny Depp’s new song with Jeff Beck

People say that the album will have some compositions by Depp and Beck and other versions of Motown, the Beach Boys, The Velvet Underground or Killing Joke. The idea is that Captain Jack Sparrow’s interpreter sings in all the pieces and Jeff does the guitar solos. A new facet that many long to witness.

Hedy Lamarr, an actress that the filmmaker Max Reinhardt cataloged as “the most beautiful woman in Europe”, broke some schemes in the world of cinema. For example, she was the first to simulate an orgasm for the movie Ecstasy in 1993. Perhaps his most important invention was having created the technology on which WiFi and Bluetooth are based.

Lamarr is the symbol of an empowered woman back in the 1930s, when the female gender was really subdued in a macho era. She ran away from her misogynistic husband to Paris and then to London, she finally came to the United States, where she developed her career in the acting industry.