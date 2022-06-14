The movie that dethroned the Interceptor as the most watched on Netflix

A sports drama starring Adam Sandler has become a trend in Netflix and it has become the most watched movie on the streaming service worldwide and has dethroned the action film that had been dominating the ranking.

Is about “Claw” (Hustle), a film directed by Jeremiah Zagar that premiered in Netflix last week and has quickly become the most watched on the streaming platform, dethroning ‘Interceptor‘, the action movie that had been dominating the top 10 of the streaming platform.

“After finding a potential star in Spain, a basketball scout in low hours wants to show that they both have what it takes to succeed in the NBA,” indicates the synopsis of the film that now tops the top 10 on Netflix.

Adam Sandler starring in “Claw,” Netflix’s most-watched new movie.

The film was directed by Jeremiah Zagar and is a classic sports drama. It is starring Adam Sandler, Juancho Hernangómez, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Kenny Smith, Robert Duvall, Jordan Elizabeth Hull, María Botto, among others. It has a duration of 118 minutes.

‘Claw‘ has received rave reviews from critics and subscribers to Netflix, who do not stop recommending it on social networks. Most emphasize that it is “an entertaining and effective film”, despite not contributing anything too original to the genre, since it follows the classic formula of this type of film.

The film starring Adam Sandler It currently ranks as the most viewed film of Netflix around the world and managed to dethrone ‘Interceptor‘, the action film with Elsa Pataky that had been leading the ranking since its premiere.

