The Mexican Salma Hayek will act in Angelina Jolie’s film

Mexicans Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir will star in the film “Without Blood”, an adaptation of the best-selling novel by best-selling Italian author Alessandro Baricco. The work, published in 2002, is set in the midst of the aftermath of an unidentified war conflict.

The film adaptation of the novel will be written, produced, and directed by American actress and director Angelina Jolie.

Both Hayek and Bichir have used their social networks to express the enthusiasm generated by working with a star of Jolie’s stature in this production. “Being directed by Angelina Jolie is a dream come true. I have been a fan of her work as a filmmaker for many years, ”said the renowned Mexican actress. “Angelina is one of the best directors out there. Her films are full of depth and heart. I am honored to help you tell this beautiful story of the wonderful Alessandro Baricco. And what a joy it will be to be with you again in a movie, Salma”, said Bichir, who already worked with Salma Hayek in the films “In the Time of Butterflies” and “Savages”, in 2001 and 2012 respectively.

“Sin Sangre” tells the story of a woman who is faced with reliving her disturbing past after meeting the man who saved her life when she was a child.

The film is set in the Italian countryside, and according to the specialized press, production has already begun in the southern regions of Puglia, Basilicata, and the capital Rome.

“I am honored to be here in Italy to bring this very special material to the cinema and that Alessandro Baricco has entrusted me with the adaptation of his book, with its unique poetry and emotion and his way of seeing war and the questions it raises. about what we look for after a trauma, a loss or an injustice”, the Oscar winner for Best Actress, Angelina Jolie, said in a statement.

“Without Blood” is the fifth narrative feature film directed by the American actress. The first was the drama “In the Land of Blood and Honey” released in 2011, followed by “Unbroken” in 2014, followed by “By the Sea” in 2015, and “First They Killed My Father” in 2017.

The film is produced by Fremantle, Jolie Productions, The Apartment Pictures, backed by Fremantle, and De Maio Entertainment.

So far, the release date of the film has not been revealed.