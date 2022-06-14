The message that Robert Downey Jr. sent to Johnny Depp after winning the trial

Johnny Depp has received the support of many friends and colleagues after winning the defamation trial against Amber Heard. One of the first to want to get in touch with him was Robert Downey Jr.

According to a friend of both actors, Robert called Johnny through Facetime after the verdict of the trial was known to say: “John, thank God it’s over.”

After leaving the sentence of the trial, which lasted 6 weeks and which pitted the interpreter of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ against his ex-wife Amber Heard, she indicated that he should receive compensation of 10 million dollars for damages and another 5 million dollars in punitive damages.

Now, according to the also actor Josh Richman, Robert Downey Jr. called Johnny on FaceTime. At the time Depp was in the UK.

When he received the news of the trial verdict, Johnny was in a hotel room, having a previous commitment to tour with his friend and musician Jeff Beck.

Josh has also told, about how they lived those moments, that the staff and friends of the father of two children shouted and cried around the actor when they found out about the sentence.

Amber Heard has also spoken on television

Robert Downey Jr.’s call to Depp has come to light coinciding with Amber Heard’s statements in an interview he has given on television. In a meeting with the journalist Savannah Guthrie for Today, the ‘Aquaman’ actress has stated that “I really get it. He’s a beloved character and people feel like they know him. He’s a fantastic actor.”

But Amber also touched on the negative coverage on social media and how she feels that contributed to the jury’s verdict.

