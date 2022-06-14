The Marilyn Monroe dress worn by Kim Kardashian was damaged, the photos before and after

The Marilyn Monroe dress worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala 2022 was damaged: the New York photographer Sarah McGonagall shared the images of the before and after, then the video of the first dress fitting for the entrepreneur popped up: ” and stretched on his body “

To the Met Gala 2022 Kim Kardashian left his mark wearing the dress from Marilyn Monroe, the same one who dressed the diva in 1962 on the occasion of the birthday of the then president John F. Kennedy. TO Vogue the famous businesswoman told the details of that choice, going from the background on the first try to the transport of the dress, kept in a darkened vault. She also underwent a strict diet to be able to dress him perfectly: lost 7 kg. Now the news comes out that the dress has been damaged. The model and photographer Sarah McGonagall he explained – certifying with photos – that the dress has suffered damage, in particular to the zipper. “I’m sick” she commented. Then the video of the entrepreneur’s first test.

Photos of Marilyn Monroe’s damaged dress

The well-known photographer from New York, Sarah McGonagallhas made public the photos of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic – and historical – dress before and after the red carpet of the Met Gala 2022. Kim Kardashian, albeit for a few minutes, wore the original and despite having said she had to lose 7 kg to make it fit, it would have been damaged. “These photos of the damage done to Marilyn Monroe’s dress before and after it was worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala … I have to go lie down” McGonagall wrote.

Shocked by what happened, she showed more closely how much the hinge is damaged. He also notes that some crystals are missing: “That’s awful. That’s a really staggering amount of damage that can’t be repaired now and will only get worse over time. The whole thing will eventually collapse in the end, much sooner than it otherwise would have. Oh, my God.” The fashion enthusiast photographer and model furious on Twitter continued her rant by arguing how important it is to preserve such iconic historical artifacts:

It’s like entering the Louvre and throwing some thinner directly on the Mona Lisa. The preservation of fashion is so important. This was the destruction of an irreplaceable historical artifactall for one walk on a red carpet. I feel bad.

The video of Kim Kardashian’s first dress fitting

The news of the now damaged dress began to circulate on Twitter on video by Kim Kardashian doing hers first try on dress. The American entrepreneur had said that after wearing it the first time she realized that she did not fit her, for this reason she was forced to go on a diet. The tweet in question would confirm her words: “If you’re wondering how Marilyn Monroe’s dress got ruined. It probably is rubbing and it stretching on Kim Kardashian they didn’t help. It doesn’t seem like a delicate thing“. wrote the user accompanying the” video test “.