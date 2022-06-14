The Man You’ve Seen With Meryl Streep, Robin Williams And All Of Hollywood But Would Never Recognize – Movie News

He is known as ‘Radio Man’ although his name is Craig Castaldo and he has 100 appearances in movies and series behind him. But this may be the first time you’ve heard of him.





There is a man that everyone knows in Hollywood. He has appeared in more than 100 movies and series, he has appeared alongside Meryl Streep, Robin Williams or Tom Hanks. Among the directors with whom he has worked are Terry Gilliam, Roland Emmerich, Jon Favreau, Martin Scorsese -on several occasions- or Sam Raimi. And yet you probably don’t know him. Is about Craig Castaldo, better known as Radio Man, an illustrious character from the streets of New York who with his charisma managed to get close to the big stars and be one more.

Nicknamed for the radio he wears around his neck, Castaldo served in the military and later worked for the US Postal Service before ending up living on the streets. This stage lasted about a year, until he got a job at a Manhattan newsstand. What he did not know when he accepted the position was that it would make him one of the most recurring actors in the film industry, even if only in a secondary way.

His jump to the cinema happened after he was asked to leave his post to shoot a take. He said no and ended up appearing on the tape. This opened his interest in filming and, since in 1989 he appeared at the recording of the fisher king, has not stopped chasing productions around The Big Apple. Mounted on his bike, he goes through the city looking for signs of filming about to start. He is guided by the ‘No Parking’ signs they put up before starting work or with the help of unions.

“It’s Radio Man, he’s famous all over the world. This man is a cultural institution,” he describes. Tom Hanks in the documentary Radioman: The “Homeless” Movie Star!of the Chanel Real Stories, after Radioman himself asked him to introduce him to the cameras. He is so involved in the industry that, according to him, he collects New York Timeshe is the person you should talk to if you want to know anything about filming in New York. “Knows the who, when and where of almost every New York production“, writes the medium.

Over time, he has turned his hobby into a way to earn money. He takes advantage of his proximity to the stars to ask for their autographs and, later, sell them. He has also managed to get productions to pay him back for his participation. A career that began with an anecdote and has ended up making him one of the best-known characters in the world of Hollywood.

