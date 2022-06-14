The last of Joe Rogan: accuses Chris Hemsworth of using steroids

Joe Rogan It is not at its best right now. Last year it reached the first position of the most listened to podcasts of 2021 thanks to The Joe Rogan Experienceand with a contract of 100 million dollars with Spotify.

A real blow on the table that, however, is now making him fall from controversy to controversy, especially because of his talks with negationist overtones that have made him lose followers little by little. The singer India Arie also showed her indignation with the podcast of the American presenter for her disrespectful language and the use of the word ‘nigger’.

Now, Joe Rogan has returned to the scene, but outside his podcast, in that of comedian Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh, where he has commented on another of the current figures, Chris Hemsworthwho soon will premiere his new movie ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’for which he has prepared a lot, with a strict diet and long gym sessions.

And it is not the first time that the Australian actor shows thate his biceps and abs are not from this planet, Well, he has already been sharing it in previous installments in which he plays the god of thunder and in other films such as ‘Extraction’. Muscles that he has been sculpting over the years and with the help of workouts like the ones you share through your social networksthanks to the program Centrfit.

supernatural muscles

But, these long exercise routines do not seem to be enough to have such a voluminous body, at least according to Joe Rogan, who has admitted that “Thor” is the sexiest, claiming that “you cannot become that great without an immense amount of hard workthere is no way!”.

Some statements to which he has later added a criticism of his body, hinting that it is not achieved naturally and that he could consume steroids: “I’m sure USADA isn’t knocking on Chris Hemsworth’s door.”.

An accusation that has not been the only one, because a few months ago he said the same about conor mcgregor, who has been training hard to be able to return to the UFC as soon as possible and fight again. In fact, the Irishman has been showing his progress on social networks and posing “super beefy”. “USADA is going to pay you a visit very soon. It’s a strange image. He is definitely strong, but it seems to me that he is in the middle of an uprising, ”he denounced then.