The inspiring Adam Sandler movie that became all the rage and is the most watched on Netflix

The new Adam Sandler movie that premieres Netflix has already become successful. Is about hustleeither Clawas it is known in Spanish.

“After discovering an exceptional basketball player with a complicated past abroad, A talent scout on a losing streak decides to take him to the United States without his team’s approval.. Despite the adversities, both have one last chance to show that they can succeed in the NBA,” says the film’s synopsis.

In the movie Sandler’s true love for this sport is evident, where he narrates A simple story but one that delves into the psychology of the game and behind the scenes that fans rarely get to see.

Sandler plays Stanley Sugerman, a Philadelphia 76ers scout who is eventually promoted to assistant coach. by franchise owner and mentor Rex Merrill (Robert Duvall) after years of searching for young stars all over the world. But when Merrill suddenly passes away, his son Vince (Ben Foster) sends Stanley back on the road apparently out of spite. to find the “missing piece” to help lead the team to a championship, a piece that will find in Spain, in the hands of an amateur player named Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernandez)

Hernangomez in real life he is a power forward for the Utah Jazzand while he’s not a professional actor, his experience on his way to the NBA aligns with Bo’s story in many ways.

Queen Latifah, Ben Foster and Robert Duvall complete the prestigious cast, while Lebron James is a producer through his firm SpringHill Company.