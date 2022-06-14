The incalculable amount of money that Tom Cruise will earn for “Top Gun: Maverick”, is a record figure

Less than two weeks from its premiere, the sequel to the iconic film starring Tom Cruise, “Top Gun: Maverick”, has broken a box office record in recent times, it is by far and for a long time a successful film, taking into account the period of detention that cinema and artistic activities had due to the pandemic.

Just after the premiere of the film Tom Cruise -in just three days-, Top Gun: Maverick generated 280 million dollars globally. This represents the best opening in the career of the Hollywood star and, according to experts, if this success continues, he could earn more than any other actor in history.

Everytime that Tom Cruise decides to make an action movie like Top Gun: Maverick he does much more than act, he puts life and limbs on the line for the sake of entertainment. The actor did not stop during the filming of the film, as he climbed inside real fighter planes to make the film’s flight scenes as realistic and exciting as possible.

Tom Cruise He took a modest salary for the continuation of the successful film of the 80s, but part of his contract contemplates an even higher percentage for the box office collection he makes Top Gun: Maverick. Obviously neither dull nor lazy, the actor who knows the movie business very well not only settled for the profit from filming the movie but also participates in box office commissions.

At a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival presenting Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise expressed: “Nobody asked Gene Kelly why he danced and sang with him. I like to do things for myself. Thinking about the impossible motivates me and I think it’s better that way, even if you fail, you leave with something learned”.