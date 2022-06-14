The incalculable amount of money that Tom Cruise will earn for “Top Gun: Maverick”, is a record figure

Less than two weeks from its premiere, the sequel to the iconic film starring Tom Cruise, “Top Gun: Maverick”, has broken a box office record in recent times, it is by far and for a long time a successful film, taking into account the period of detention that cinema and artistic activities had due to the pandemic.

Just after the premiere of the film Tom Cruise -in just three days-, Top Gun: Maverick generated 280 million dollars globally. This represents the best opening in the career of the Hollywood star and, according to experts, if this success continues, he could earn more than any other actor in history.

