The Home Edit method: the fashion trend to tidy up your house

Today we present you a trend booming that is revolutionizing the world in terms of the organization system of a house. It is about the method The Home Editcreated by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplinand which proposes that aesthetics and functionality go hand in hand within a living space.

This system creates spaces of order and beauty from a process that implies purging, cataloging and accommodating, and that has begun to be disseminated with its own book “Each thing in its place” and the series on Netflix “Get organized with The Home Edit method“.

The great prominence of this method is being enhanced by the adoption that great celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Khlo Kardashian and Reese Witherspoon.

But the great attraction is that The Home Edit proposes that any corner of the house can be an efficient place of storage and have at the same time a result decorative. To achieve this, three principles must be applied: they organize objects by categories according to their use, they prioritize that everything is visible and use colors at the service of aesthetics through the classification system ROYGBIVwhose initials refer to the rainbow colors

Aesthetics and functionality go hand in hand within a living space.

How to apply The Home Edit to your home

Taking into consideration the contributions of those who promote this techniqueFor example, in a boys’ room, toys should be separated from school supplies and clothes – to have everything grouped according to activity-, save them in transparent containers -to know where everything is- and order them in cabinets or shelves by color scale -so that it is visually attractive-.

The use of transparent containers for ordering is essential.

The process can be divided into three stages: review, organization and maintenance. To get started with this system, it’s best to start in an easy to cover area, like a drawer, and not move on to the next one until you’re done.

This trend focuses on color classification.

As published TNrevision involves getting everything out of the place you are organizingsort things into groups by categoriesremove everything you don’t like or use and measure the space available to buy static storage items, such as transparent boxes and containers, glass jars, organizers of drawers, trays for cupboards and hangers, the important thing is that they are of the same style and that everything is labelled.

