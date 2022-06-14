The harsh criticism Kourtney Kardashian received for her 7-year-old son’s hair

Kourtney Kardashian, businesswoman and American television personality, has recently become a trend because of her children’s strange hairstyle. Her fame is due to her appearance on television shows with her family: “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”. In 2005, the socialite starred in a reality show, “Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive” to raise funds.

Kourtney and her sisters are popular on social media, where she derives most of her income from her posts on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Due to this, the most recent image of her son, Reign Disick, immediately went viral. Reign is the son of Kourtney with Scott Disik, although the celebrity is currently in a relationship with Travis Barker.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker