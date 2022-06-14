The harsh criticism Kourtney Kardashian received for her 7-year-old son’s hair

Kourtney Kardashian, businesswoman and American television personality, has recently become a trend because of her children’s strange hairstyle. Her fame is due to her appearance on television shows with her family: “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”. In 2005, the socialite starred in a reality show, “Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive” to raise funds.

Kourtney and her sisters are popular on social media, where she derives most of her income from her posts on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Due to this, the most recent image of her son, Reign Disick, immediately went viral. Reign is the son of Kourtney with Scott Disik, although the celebrity is currently in a relationship with Travis Barker.

kourtney kardashian She began dating Scott Disick in 2006 and in 2009 their first child, Mason Dash Disick, was born. In 2012 Kourtney gave birth to her second daughter, Penelope Scotland Disick and in 2014, Aston Disick was born. Sadly in 2015 the magazine “E! News” reported that the couple had split due to Disick’s problems with alcohol and partying.

Currently kourtney kardashian is married to the drummer of “Blink-182”, Travis Barker. 7-year-old Reign Disick has been shown with her latest hairstyle and has received various comments because of it. Fans of the socialite attribute the influence of the hairstyle to the style Barker of the 2000s.

Image: Page Six

A mohawk was a characteristic hairstyle of Travis Barker, 46, for a period in the 2000s while rising to fame alongside his “Blink-182” bandmates. Skye Hoppus, the wife of Barker’s bandmate Mark Hoppus, commented on the photos with three rock and roll hand emojis and pop-punk star Avril Lavigne commented with multiple hearts. kourtney kardashian Y Barker they were married in front of family and friends in Italy in late May, a week after legally marrying in Santa Barbara, California. They had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas a month earlier without a marriage license.