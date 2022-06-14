The FDA approved the first treatment against a class of severe alopecia: what it is and how it is administered

According to the FDA, alopecia areata affects more than 300,000 people in the United States alone (Getty)

This Monday, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)for its acronym in English) approved the first systemic treatment for severe alopecia areata . The drug that obtained the endorsement of the North American entity is Olumiant (baricitinib)which is administered in tablet form for oral intake and is intended for the adult population.

A few months ago, the alopecia areata made headlines after the American actor Will Smith hit Chris Rock, during the delivery of oscars 2022after the comedian made a “joke” about the illness suffered by actress Jada Pinkett Smithwife of the musician. Today, with this announcement, the artist’s illness could have come to an end.

In that sense, Kendall Marcus, director of the Division of Dermatology and Dentistry at the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Researchstated: “Access to safe and effective treatment options is crucial for the significant number of Americans affected by severe alopecia.” “Today’s approval will help fill a significant unmet need for patients with severe alopecia areata.”he added.

During the Oscar 2022 awards ceremony, Will Smith hit Chris Rock after a “joke” against his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith (Photo: Instagram)

According to the FDA, severe alopecia areata (also known by the simple name of alopecia) is a disorder which, in general, appears as patchy baldness. It is a disease autoimmune; that is the body attacks its own hair follicles, causing the hair to fall out, even in clumps . only in the United States, This disease affects more than 300 thousand people each year.

In the last hours, the health authority approved the first systemic treatment (meaning it treats the whole body instead of a specific location) for alopecia areata. The medicine that obtained the endorsement of the North American health entity is Olumiant, a “Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that blocks the activity of one or more enzymes from a specific family, interfering with the pathway that leads to inflammation” They noted in a statement.

The FDA also explained the reasons for the approval and noted that “the efficacy and safety of Olumiant in alopecia areata was studied in two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials (trial AA-1 and trial AA-2) with patients who had at least 50% scalp hair loss as measured by the severity of the Alopecia Tool, for more than six months.”

To check the effectiveness of this drug, scientists conducted a study where the volunteers were divided into three groups, in two of them they were given different dosages of the recently endorsed drug (Getty)

To determine its effectiveness, scientists divided volunteers into three groups: placebo, 2 milligrams of Olumiant, and 4 milligrams of Olumiant. Daily, the patients ingested these proportions of the drug, and the main measure of efficacy was the “proportion of patients achieving at least 80% scalp hair coverage at week 36″.

“In trial AA-1, 22% of 184 patients who received 2 milligrams of Olumiant and 35% of 281 patients who received 4 milligrams of Olumiant achieved adequate scalp hair coverage, compared with 5 milligrams of Olumiant. % of 189 patients who received a placebo. In Study AA-2, 17% of 156 patients who received 2 milligrams of Olumiant and 32% of 234 patients who received 4 milligrams of Olumiant achieved adequate scalp hair coverage, compared with 3% of the 156 patients who received a placebo”, they listed from the FDA.

Between the most common side effects associated with this drug, the health authority listed: upper respiratory tract infections, headache, acne, high cholesterol (hyperlipidaemia), an increase in an enzyme called creatinine phosphokinase, urinary tract infection, increased liver enzymes, inflammation of the hair follicles (folliculitis), fatigue, chest infections lower respiratory tract, nausea, genital candidiasis (Candida infections), anemia, low number of certain types of white blood cells (neutropenia), abdominal pain, shingles (herpes zoster), and weight gain.

This is the first systemic treatment against alopecia areata, before they were provided locally (Getty Images)

It is worth clarifying that the FDA did not recommend the use of the drug in “combination with other JAK inhibitors, biological immunomodulators, cyclosporine, or other potent immunosuppressants”. “Olumiant comes with a box of warning for serious infections, mortality, malignancy, major adverse cardiovascular events, and thrombosis ”, they stressed from the health entity.

“ Olumiant comes with warnings and precautions that include a recommendation to closely monitor the development of signs and symptoms of infection during and after treatment. ; evaluation of patients for active tuberculosis infection and testing for latent tuberculosis prior to treatment with Olumiant; and the potential for viral reactivation. In addition, other warnings and precautions include hypersensitivity (allergic reactions), gastrointestinal perforations (tears in the stomach or intestine), and laboratory abnormalities including low white and red blood cell counts, liver enzyme elevations, and lipid elevations,” they concluded. FDA experts.

KEEP READING:

Alopecia: what is the illness suffered by Will Smith’s wife and for which she caused an altercation in full delivery of the Oscars 2022

What is alopecia, what causes it and how to avoid it

Hair loss: 6 scientifically supported treatments in the world