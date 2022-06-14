The FDA approved a new pill that helps fight alopecia

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved this Monday a drug called baricitinib, the first oral tablet for the treatment of severe alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder that affects more than 300,000 people in the United States each year.

How does the baldness pill work?

Baricitinib is manufactured by the US pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, whose trade name is Olumiant. It works by interfering with the cellular pathway that leads to inflammation.

Its approval for use against hair loss was based on the results of two randomized, controlled clinical trials involving a total of 1,200 adults with severe hair loss.

The group that received the dose of four milligrams every day registered a growth of 80% of the hair of the scalp, after 36 weeks.

About 45% of people in the highest dose group also experienced significant growth of their eyebrows and eyelashes.

The most common side effects were upper respiratory infections, headaches, acne, high cholesterol, and an increase in an enzyme called creatine phosphokinase.

Previous treatments for alopecia included topical or oral drugs, but these have been considered experimental and none have been approved.

Baricitinib was previously approved for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, and during the COVID pandemic its license was expanded to treat hospitalized COVID patients.

What is alopecia?

Alopecia is the temporary or permanent loss of hair in the form of patches that can affect any part of the body that has hair. It is very common for this condition to cause emotional stress.

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley are two well-known cases of women with alopecia. Other celebrities with alopecia are Matthew McConaughey, Vin Diesel, Robbie Williams and tennis player Rafael Nadal.

Main news source: Medical Xpress





