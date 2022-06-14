the expensive figure they ask for the diary of the trial between both artists and the information it contains

This media legal battle benefited Johnny Depp since the verdict of the jury indicated that Amber Heard must pay a millionaire figure to her ex-husband for having defamed him in a publication in Washington Post in 2018.

Almost two weeks from its end, The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues to generate a stir in the entertainment world.

After this decision, new details about the trial between both Hollywood celebrities continued to be revealed and in recent days the existence of a diary containing unpublished information on this judicial process came to light.

This diary was written by a citizen who witnessed four days of the confrontation before the court and is for sale for a scandalous figure.

Through the eBay buying and selling platform, the author of this writing asks for US$10,000 for its sale, a figure that will be donated to charityaccording to US media information.

Nevertheless, people interested in acquiring this newspaper have come to offer up to US$14,000 to have in your possession this unique work on the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

The diary of the legal battle between the two artists is made up of more than 70 pages with details and moments that were not recorded by the mediasince the author took notes on each day he attended court.

According to the medium TMZ, the author of this work was identified as Larry Foremana Kentucky citizen who traveled to Virginia to witness this high-profile trial.

Likewise, it was discovered that Foreman drove to the place where the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard took place in order to collect unpublished data and witness details that the television cameras did not record.