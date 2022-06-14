The details of the prenuptial agreement that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari signed before their wedding

Last Thursday, June 9, Britney Spears fulfilled one of her biggest dreams: marrying the love of her life, actor Sam Asghari, with whom she has been together for six years, and to whom she finally said ‘yes, I do’ in a romantic ceremony that only a few privileged guests had the opportunity to share with the happy couple.

Some guests among whom was the entire Asghari family, but not the Spears, with whom the singer does not speak; and her closest friends. In total, 60 guests, including the singer’s guardian angel: her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, who managed to free her from legal guardianship and who was with her on one of the most important days of the life of her An ally who seems to watch over her safety and well-being at all times, and who would be by her side when signing the prenuptial agreement that protects her millionaire estate, hours before the wedding.



Britney Spears and Sam Asghari in their first image as husband and wife Instagram @britneyspears

An agreement that the couple signed before getting married and that ensures that Sam Asghari cannot get hold of a single euro of his wife’s multimillion-dollar fortune, obtained before the date of the link, in case they break up their relationship in the future. According to the TMZ portal, the agreement is very clear, and the singer’s fortune of almost 60 million euros is protected and her lawyers got down to work since the couple announced their engagement last September.

This agreement, however, does not include the money that Britney can earn from now on, if she decides to resume her professional career and return to music. In the event that the couple broke their relationship, Asghari could only opt for that part of their earnings obtained during the marriage, plus compensation in the event that they had children, something that is probably contemplated in the document, given the wishes of the artist to become a mother again.



The couple lost what was to be their first child together just a few weeks ago. Instagram

Sam himself joked that he himself asked the artist to sign a prenuptial agreement when they announced their engagement, to “protect his jeep and his shoe collection” in case she ever broke up with him.

The deal with Kevin Federline

It is not a strange move on the part of the singer, who already signed a prenuptial contract before marrying Kevin Federline in 2004. Now, that contract was advised by her parents, who did not see the dancer with good eyes at that time.



Britney with the father of her children, the dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she was married for three years. In the picture, in 2006. GTRES

Her mediatic divorce was a headache for the artist, who had to reach an agreement with her ex-husband for the well-being of the couple’s two children together, Sean Preston and Jayden James, now 17 and 15 years old. Thus, a week after completing a rehabilitation treatment in March 2007, the artist agreed to Federline’s requests, who received one million euros as marital compensation, in addition to joint custody of their two children, who were then six. months and a year and a half.

read also