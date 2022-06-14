The critics loved it, but few saw it in the cinema: one of the best Tom Hanks films is available

One of the most beautiful movies of recent years is now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Is about A beautiful day in the neighborhoodeither A good day in the neighborhoodas translated into Spanish.

Starring Tom Hanks, the film tells the true story of fred rogersthe creator and conductor of Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhooda successful American television children’s show that began in 1962 and ran for 31 seasons.

The story is taken from the point of view of Lloyd Vogel (played by Matthew Rhys), a troubled journalist for Esquire magazine who is assigned the task of writing a profile on Rogers.

Lloyd’s character is loosely adapted from journalist Tom Junod, whose encounter with Rogers was adapted into the film.

To prepare for his role, Hanks visited the Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania to research the Fred Rogers Archives and also saw Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, a 2018 documentary film.

the movie premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019, and there Hanks recalled seeing “hundreds of hours” of footage of Rogers on set and behind the scenes to prepare for his character.

The film, directed by Marielle Heller, received critical acclaim for the performances of Hanks and Rhys, and grossed $67 million worldwide. A good day in the neighborhood It was chosen by Time magazine as one of the ten best films of the year.

Also, for his performance, Hanks was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awardsas well as the Golden Globes, Critics’ Film Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards and the BAFTA Awards, among others.