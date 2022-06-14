The collection of cars that Elsa Pataky, wife of Chris Hemsworth, would inherit

Chris Hemsworth is known worldwide thanks to the role of Thor that he plays in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This character also allowed him to access a large fortune that he decided to invest in his garage. He then meets the luxurious collection of cars that his wife, Elsa Pataky, could one day inherit.

June 13, 2022 8:31 p.m.

Chris Hemsworth is one of the most recognized celebrities in the world. With her interpretations of Thorin the Marvel Cinematic Universe, got into the hearts of fans. He will return to play the god of thunder in Thor: Love and Thunderwhere we will see him next to Natalie Portman, Christian bale, Tessa Thompson Y Russell Croweamong others.

This character not only allowed him to break through Hollywood, but also, let him make a great fortune. Part of it, he decided to invest it in a luxurious collection of carsthat one day, his wife could inherit, Elsa Pataky. Let’s meet below, the cars that Hemsworth owns in his garage:

1) Acura MDX

Chris Hemsworth and his Acura MDX.

The acura mdx of Hemsworth, has under the hood a motor 3.5-liter supercharged V6 that is capable of generating power 290 horsepower. With this power, this luxury SUV 44 thousand dollarscan speed up from 0 to 100 km/h in 7 seconds. In addition, it reaches top speed of 243 km/h.

2) Cadillac SRX

Chris Hemsworth and his Cadillac SRX.

This Cadillac SRX, has a value of 50 thousand dollars. with your engine 3.6-liter V6generate 308 horsepower of power Thanks to this, it is able to reach a top speed 200km/h. Also, this SUV from the American company can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.1 seconds.

3) Audi Q7

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, with their daughter India, next to the Audi Q7.

East Audi Q7 of the Australian actor, owns a motor 4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 under the chest It is capable of generating a power of 320 horsepower to reach a top speed of 237 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds. The value of this German car in your garage is that of 92 thousand dollars.

4)Cadillac Escalade

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth next to the Cadillac Escalade.

Cadillac’s luxurious SUV has an engine under the hood 6.2-liter V8. This engine is capable of generating 420 horsepower of power That’s right, you can speed up 0 to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 209 km/h. The value of this car General Motors (GM)It is 100 thousand dollars.

5) Audi R8

Chris Hemsworth and his Audi R8.

This last car that Elsa Pataky could inherit is the most valuable in her husband’s garage, with a value of 197 thousand dollars. Hide an engine under the hood 5.2-liter V10 that generates 562 horsepower of power can reach a top speed of 329 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds.