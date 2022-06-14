The best characters created in the MCU – DANGER ROOM

The MCU is known for being very faithful to the spirit of the comics. But, on occasions, he has dared to create his own characters. These, with more or less effort, have ended up winning over the public.

Surely those of the UCM are the ones that have best managed to transfer superhero comics to the big screen. Kevin Feige’s pharaonic vision embraces cinema/show business and unashamedly takes on the craziest concepts of comics.

But that has always been in search of adding, never subtracting. Surely, that has been the reason for introducing, from time to time, some of their own characters that do not come from the vignettes. And they have done it so efficiently that some have even ended up starring in their own comics.

Next, a selection of the characters created in the UCM that are most remembered:

10. President Ellis

Fiction allows corrupt fictitious presidents to point out the shame of real ones without legal problems involved. and a movie like iron Man 3with such a destructive and critical political message, I needed something like that.

President Ellis is someone who invents wars around the world to empower arms companies. Surely more than one will sound all this. But, it is that in addition, he is called Ellis by (the now disgraced by the sexual harassment that he carried out for years to various victims) Warren Elliswriters of Extremisthe story of Iron Man in which they were inspired for the film.

9. Erik Selvig

The voice of experience among so much confusion and chaos. That is what the character played by Stellan Skarsgård in Thor. There was potential for great development, but she was left half-baked.

His great merits? Discover the 616 universe before anyone else and, of course, walk through Stonehenge naked. To this day, he is the only inhabitant of the UCM who has been capable of such a feat.

Be that as it may, Stellan Skarsgard is an asset that is very sad how wasted it has been. Hopefully, he’ll be back in the MCU one way or another.

8. Darcy Lewis

the character of Kat Dennings It was heavily criticized at the time. It was a comic device that was irritating for those who were looking for something epic and serious in movies of Thor. In addition to breaking the tone with a humor cartoonesque. But given the turn that the Thor movies have made since ragnarokhas ended up agreeing with those who enjoyed the character.

The character got a second chance. Lbecause she was once a fellow of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, she got her doctorate and ended up pulling more than one chestnut out of the fire in Wandavision. And it is possible to cross the fingers so that it appears again.

7. Melinda May

Ok yes, this may be entering slippery terrain. And it is that, after the destructuring of Marvel TV, what was proposed by Agents of SHIELD He is left in no man’s land. But that does not mean that, while he was alive, he had more than one find.

The main one is that the characters had enough charisma to make the leap to comics. And, among all, the most interesting was, without a doubt, the agent Melinda May. She was the muscle of the group, but she also hinted that she was always ahead. Also, she was a morally gray character.

It served to put the hitherto semi-unknown Ming-Na Wen on the map. She is the actress who voiced Mulan and seems to have more energy at her respectable age than any younger actor.. Pur charisma in front of the camera.

6. Fitzsimmons

Like May, this pair of scientists was one of the best things to come out of the show. The chemistry they had between the two resided in the different approaches they made to the same situation. And that caused thousands of posts to ship so they could be together. Classic TSNR. But it was resolved and they even got married.

But regardless, some of the best episodes of the entire series were the ones that focused on the two of them. And the actors gave the stature at all times. Without a doubt, they have more than enough merits to be remembered.

Also, How could a scientist with a predilection for monkeys not be?

5. Louis

the saga of Ant Man It wouldn’t be the same without a charismatic cast. And among the titans who are in each scene, Michael Peña managed to win the affection of his audience. His character shines with his own light thanks, in part, to the legacy of Edgar Wright. His chaotic montage sequences, while he tries to tell something, are a clear inheritance of the British style.

He is the main ally of Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang and is one of those characters whose presence improves any scene. Give us a spin-off.

4. Trevor Slattery

One of the most controversial decisions of the UCM was none other than hesitating the public by giving an anticlimactic The Mandarin. He is the famous archenemy of Iron Man and the saga was built around the expected confrontation. Although it is true that he is a character very much a product of his time and needed a reinvention, the version played by Ben Kingsley was a jug of cold water.

Beyond that, he redeemed himself in his recent return in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He is an experienced actor and manages to give a character a lot of entity that, without him, would be much more pathetic. That movie gave him his little space of dignity in the MCU.

3. Daniel Sousa

Agent Carter creation came from the minds that gave the Captain America trilogy. If there is something that is more or less canonical within the MCU of the entire era of Marvel TV (with apologies to Daredevil), surely it is this series set in the days after World War II.

The Adventures of Peggy Carter chronicles the creation of SHIELD, but she also had her time developing supporting characters like Howard Stark. She also introduced a Jarvis who was later rescued in Endgame. But surely the most interesting character has been the love interest of the protagonist. A humble, honest but adventurous agent, despite his physical problems. Everyone would want a Daniel Sousa on his team.

2. Senator Stern

A case similar to that of Ellis. This senator is called Stern by the author Roger Stern, the legendary screenwriter of one of the best periods of The Avengers. It was about a guy who asked Iron Man to hand over all his technology to the Government, since it could be potentially dangerous in private hands. Obviously, it backfired on him. And, later, it was discovered that he was a member of Hydra.

Corrupt politicians? Nothing special. Except this one was played by Garry Shandling, one of America’s most respected comedians.. He didn’t make much joke during his appearances, but his input will always be appreciated. The world still mourns his loss…

1. Phil Coulson

First place could not go to anyone other than Coulson. And it is that he is a character of capital importance for the UCM during the first phase of the UCM. From becoming one more character in a suit to being the reason why The Avengers decide to face threats together. How is it possible?

Well, for the heart that he put Clark Gregg to the character. He went from cute to ironic with amazing ease. With little he won the affection of the fans to such an extent that they gave him his own spin-off in which he was the leader of his own team.. Her last appearance is in Captain Marvel, which, it should be remembered, was set in the nineties. But is he still dead as far as Feige is concerned? Time will tell, but unfortunately everything seems to indicate that it is.

Bonus track: JARVIS

Good old Jarvis exists in the comics in a version similar to the one mentioned above. But the MCU introduced an AI interface for Tony Stark that deserves a separate mention. with the voice of Paul Bettany He managed to make that intangible being have more and more weight until it became Vision. And the rest is history.

Notably Jennifer Connellywho is married to Bettany, did the same with Spider-Man’s smart suit in one of the best scenes of Spider-Man: Homecoming. And it is a real pity that his presence was left at that.

The best thing the MCU can do is give more new characters. That helps it have its own identity and feel like a world that, however beholden to the comics, will always work on its own terms. And it is that Marvel Studios it’s your own brand.