The Batman movie with Ben Affleck was going to be like James Bond!

Matt Reeves gave his opinion on the Batman movie that Ben Affleck was preparing before leaving the project

Many years ago, Ben Affleck had planned to direct and write a film about the Bat Man that would bear the name TheBatman. And although Affleck’s solo film was one of the most requested films by the public, it was not carried out with the actor after he decided to leave the project.

Now, Matt Reeves, who ended up directing his own solo version with Robert Pattinson as a new bat man, revealed during the podcast The Q&A with Jeff Goldsmith talked about what the history of Ben Affleck before it was his turn to rewrite history, and hints that it was very much like James Bond.

Batman as Agent 007

the tapes of James Bond are full of action, gunshots, and chasesbut Matt Reeves revealed that while he enjoyed the script of Affleck’s version of Batman, which was to be directed by the same actor, it made him not “will connect” with the film as a filmmaker, he even explained that the initial project was going to have a lot of action, which would make it reminiscent of the James Bond movies.

“Originally, the movie was going to be directed by Ben Affleck, and the script that was sent to me had been written by Ben, but rewritten by another very talented writer, and when I read it, I was like, ‘Oh, I get it.’ It was a standalone Batman movie that focused on Ben’s version of the character, but was more action-driven than he felt he could do. I didn’t connect with the film in terms of me as a filmmaker. It was very James Bond-ian; it was filled with many scenes. It could have been a very exciting movie for someone else to make, but it wasn’t for me.” Matt Reeves – Director



Perhaps Affeck’s story didn’t catch Reeves, as the script does not delve into Batman’s psyche and detective skills. Yes ok Robert Pattinson and Reeves worked hard to create their own version of the Gotham hero

Affleck reappeared in Justice League (2021), filming only additional scenes. The actor is going to reprise his role in The Flash, but it is still unknown if he will continue to participate as the DC hero.