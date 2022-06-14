The Auxiliary Police of the SSC promotes sport through the practice of boxing, in the gym facilities of the institute of higher education

communiqué 1514

These activities that are promoted by the boxer “El Elegant”, are open to all the operational and administrative staff of the Secretariat

With the aim of improving the physical and mental health of the members of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City, in the gymnasium of the Institute of Higher Education of the Auxiliary Police (IESPA) boxing to all operational and administrative personnel interested in practicing this sport.

In the IESPA gym, those interested will find trained and professional people who encourage people to exercise to encourage healthier habits and thus have a better performance in their operational and day-to-day tasks, which has repercussions on a good service to the citizenship.

One of the trainers is the auxiliary policeman Juan Francisco Martínez Ayala, better known in the world of boxing as Juan “El Elegant” Martínez, who has ten professional fights to his credit, with nine wins, five of them by way of knockout. and four by decision, as well as one losing fight.

“The Elegant”, named for his way of dressing and fighting in the ring, began practicing this discipline at the age of 12 and for 13 years he has been part of the ranks of the Auxiliary Police; so his future goals are to become world champion and continue to represent the SSC in a dignified way.

For this reason, he appreciates the support received from the Secretary of Citizen Security, Mr. Omar García Harfuch, and the General Director of the Auxiliary Police, Lorenzo Gutiérrez Ibáñez, who see sport as part of the personal and professional development of police officers.

Likewise, Juan took up these two professions to follow in the footsteps of his father Juan Martínez Rivera, who was a former SSC police officer and a boxer, and who has been teaching this sport and physical conditioning classes for three months, in order to support the police officers Improve your quality of life.

In addition, the Auxiliary Police has a professional boxer among its ranks, Itzayana Alejandra Cruz Delgado, who has been part of the corporation for two months and has been a boxer for eight years, has 18 fights, 10 of them won, two by the way of knockout

It is worth mentioning that, to promote the activities of the IESPA gym, a sparring practice was held in which 18 boxers from the metropolitan area of ​​the country and the state of Guanajuato were invited, who shared their knowledge and experiences with the people who They gave an appointment for the event and thus motivate them to enter the world of boxing.

The Secretariat of Citizen Security invites all personnel to practice sports, which, as a way of life, also has the purpose of instilling values ​​such as discipline, respect, responsibility, which are reflected in its service to citizens.