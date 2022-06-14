The astronomer spent hours chatting with Leonardo DiCaprio on Netflix’s Don’t Look Up

Q: Yes, I’ve read that you spent a lot of time talking to DiCaprio in particular. What was in those conversations?

A: One of the things we talk about a lot is that scientists get stupid when they try to get the word out. Because that’s what we do. In fact, much of the science is reproducibility and peer review; you’ll hear it mentioned over and over again in the movie. Scientists really want people to look at their work and reinforce it; it’s a big part of science. We talked about the ways you can see the characters trying to be clear, get the words out, and talk to other investigators.

And it doesn’t always work out. Sometimes things can happen that can interrupt the process. We talk a lot about how scientists can be marginalized by specific interests; Conspiracy theories; and how frustrating it is, when you have important news that you need to share because you know you can solve problems if you just spread the word and get other people to act. We had dozens and dozens of discussions about this; about how scientists feel when they are ignored.

Q: Do you see the remnants of these conversations in the actors’ dialogue or performances?

A: All those dialogues that you see we repeat over and over again. you see leon or jennifer [Lawrence] or Rob tries… There are a couple of really cool moments in the movie for them as scientists where they give their big speech where they can really say what’s on their mind. There is a lot of me there.

Q: From a scientific or technical perspective, did you want to make sure the cast or crew understood correctly? Say, when it came to the correct way to search for comets, terminology or something, did you want to make sure it was displayed accurately on screen?

A: Leo in particular did a great job with the very complex technical material. They had to learn quite a bit about how asteroid discovery works and how orbits are characterized, and everything else.

But basically, I think what they did very well and what I was really interested in making sure they knew is that science is trying to tell the truth. We really try. We try to tell the truth about the way we see the world around us based on empirical evidence. Scientists try to get the truth out of every situation. They’re trying to tell you what we know. They try to make sure that other researchers can repeat the work. That is the strength of science. And that’s the only way science works: it repairs itself.

And it can be messy. We may not always get the right answer the first time, but we will get more information and it will allow us to refine our answers. It was very important to me that everyone understood it. And everyone immediately got it and really confused it with their characters.

Q: Is there anything director Adam McKay or the Actors have asked you about? What questions did they have for you as scientific advisor?

A: One of the things we talk about a lot is science denial. What are you doing? If you are a scientist and you have information that needs to be shared and people are ignoring you, what is the correct way to do it? So you see the conversation going on in the movie, and there are some key scenes where this happens. You see scientists talking [things like]’Are we going to go out and protest in the streets? Or are we trying to deal with people who are in power? Because scientists often don’t have the authority to make changes based on the information we receive. We can learn from what is happening and make recommendations based on science that we know are likely to work. But we personally are not the people who have the authority to do this.

Q: Are you satisfied with what ended up on screen in terms of the film’s scientific accuracy and overall communication? How is it different from real life?

A: We are moving rapidly into the scientific literature. We don’t know of any giant comets heading towards Earth, and that’s a really good thing. Immediately, we are in the science fiction area.

In some places, you can see that the movie is clearly science fiction, and it assumes technology that we don’t have yet, and it’s not quite there. But that’s not the main thing either; The main thing is that I hope that people see scientists as people, with all our shortcomings and splendor. And I hope they survive it by knowing the science a little better. Hopefully this knowledge will help build confidence in science as a process. Yes, it’s obviously science fiction, but I think it has some important considerations about the value of science in our lives.

Q: The filmmakers and actors have not been shy about the fact that the film was designed as a metaphor for climate change. There are also some striking similarities to recent years during the pandemic. What else do you hope the audience will take away after your title?

A: I hope that people remove this film, the situation is not desperate. And what happens next in terms of climate change, a pandemic or many problems is up to us. If we make good decisions based on science both in our lives and in our society, we can achieve better results. We can have a direct impact on the future in a positive way; we don’t have to choose the negative path. We can choose a better way. It depends on us.

This interview has been edited and summarized for clarity.