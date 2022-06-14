the advantage in the possible arrival of Néstor Araujo

This Monday, June 13, he shook the Águilas del América with a murmur that launched the Liga MX Stove Football. It consists in that Nestor Araujocurrent central defender for Real Celta de Vigo of the Spanish LaLiga and the Mexican National Team, it would be one of the priorities of the azulcrema directive to add to the squad that Fernando Ortiz will command in the 2022 Opening Tournament.

Namely, to the names that rumbled the most through the corridors of Coapa like those of Pablo Solari, Israel Reyes, Julián Quiñones and Germán Berterame, among others, is added that of the element born footballingly in the Cruz Azul and that for four seasons he has displayed his talent in one of the most competitive championships on the Old Continent.

In this regard, journalist Gibran Araige from the TUDN signal commented that The Eagles of America set their sights on Néstor Araujo as one of the main options to incorporate into the line of defenders, among other things, because it is an element trained in Mexico, therefore, they would not be obliged to vacate one of the places for foreigners.

The path of Néstor Araujo until his possibility of landing in the Águilas del América

Néstor Araujo, current central defender for Real Celta de Vigo and the Mexican National Team, started out in football at Blue Crossa team in which he debuted in the first division in 2010. In 2013 he was transferred to Santos Laguna and, after five seasons, jumped the puddle to end up in LaLiga of Spain. Now, after four years away from Mexico, he could return to play in Liga MX with the América or Tigres shirt.

America has all its places for players not trained in Mexico occupied

The Águilas del América, in case of wanting to incorporate a player not trained in Mexico, will have to vacate one of the places by transferring one of the following footballers: Sebastián Cáceres, Jorge Meré, Bruno Valdez, Álvaro Fidalgo, Pedro Aquino, Richard Sánchez, Diego Valdés, Federico Viñas, Juan Otero and Roger Martínez.

