The actor who played Dr. Emmet Brown from the legendary movie Back to the Future will be at the Comic Con in Bogotá

comic-con, that after three years, takes place again in Bogotá, After the problems of the pandemic, he brings two luxury guests to the event for fans of series, movies and comics: actors Christopher Lloyd, who played the iconic Dr. Emmet Brown in the legendary Back to the Future; and Anthony Daniels, who brought to life the chatty robot C-3PO in Star Wars.

Lloyd is quite a celebrity among the ‘geeks’, since in addition to personifying the ‘Doc’, he also participated in films such as The Addams Locos in which he had the funny character of Uncle Lucas. He also played the villain in the live-action and animated film Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

Alfonso Obregón, the Mexican dubbing actor who did the American Spanish voice of Shrek, was also invited. the also iconic animated film.

This was announced through the social networks of the event that will take place in Corferias between June 24 to 27 and where it was reported that The guests will have a photo session and autograph signing.

Tickets can be purchased through the Comic Con website where the schedules are also in which the aforementioned actors will be present.

The Colombian Comic Con has been held in Medellin six times and the next one will be in December of this year, while in the capital of the Republic it is the second time. The fan meeting is based on the American made by Planet Comics that completes half a century and has spread to several cities in the world.

“This event of the performing arts includes manifestations of dramatic art, music, magic and dance interventions, cosplay as an expression of a dramatic representation of the characters of all time, meetings with invited artists, in addition to a commercial area with collectibles, comics, anime, manga and other hobbies”, they pointed out at Comic Con.

Eight little-known facts from Back to the Future

The legendary film directed by Robert Zemeckis, and which had Steven Spielberg among its producers, after its premiere in 1985 It became a cult film with a great impact on popular culture, where it has been parodied in series and movies, and has even served as inspiration for them.

Comic Con left eight little-known facts about this trilogy starring Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox:

