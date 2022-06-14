The 5 hairtrends that are all the rage on Tiktok

From the social of the moment here are the 5 hairstyles that are popular among the youngest and not only, with an eye to the nineties and one to the summer mood now arrived.

From an analysis by Hey Discount – a British online platform that helps buyers navigate the panorama of discount code offers – the 5 hairtrends that are currently depopulating on Tiktok have emerged: an interesting journey between evergreen looks and flashbacks from the past which we propose below.

5 hairtrends on Tiktok: auburn hair

The renewed interest in auburn hair exploded after an unusual Kendall Jenner walked the red-haired Prada runway at Milan Fashion Week 2022-2023, which generated 123 million views on TikTok. Copper red can be a very suitable option for the summer mood, especially since it can be declined to suit any skin tone, but it should be known that it is a little more delicate in maintenance. The basic summer kit should necessarily include shampoo for coloured hairsunscreen for protection from heat and UV rays and a product that guarantees deep hydration, such as a mask.

5 hairtrends on Tiktok: bombshell blowout

Directly from the glam of the 90s catwalks, here is the bombshell blowout. With over 30 million views and endless suggestions e tutorial on TikTok, it’s a tempting trend, even if it requires some technical skill. Very important are the right tools – such as the brush or the large velcro rollers – and the finishing products, necessary to protect from heat and combat frizz. Even brushing is to be performed with attention to some details: to obtain maximum volume, direct the locks away from the face while drying, volumize the roots well and round the tips towards the face.

5 hairtrends on Tiktok: semi-harvested

Well 161,800,000 views on TikTok for Dakota Johnson’s semi-collected hairstyle at the Oscars, evidence that the trend isn’t just for girls next door! In the case of Dakota, a small bun peeked out at half heightleaving the lengths loose and the face framed by one regular bangs. For a wow effect the perfect smooth obtained with the plate, but for an easier and summery version, you can resort to the use of a dry shampoo or a texturizing spray to give body to the hair without using too many pins.

5 hairtrends on Tiktok: high bun and sleek

Beyond 76 million views on TikTok for the elegant little bun, which is making a comeback, or perhaps has never really gone out of style. The execution is quite simple, the difference is made by the finish, which can be matte or glossy depending on the effect you prefer. Currently, less minimal versions are also spreading, with the addition of, for example jewel clasps or with the presence of intertwining.

5 hairtrends on Tiktok: the braids that frame the face

Recovered from the hairstyles of the nineties, the pigtails that frame the face are back thanks to recent sightings at Coachella on celebs like Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber. A look that is very easy to create, which leaves creativity free. Two braids but also more, micro elastic bands of different colors, symmetrical lines or even no: in short, there are no rules to follow, the important thing is that the result is in balance with the shape of the oval.