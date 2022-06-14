Taking care of the physical, emotional and social health of workers is vital, experts say

Data of 1DOC3 consulted by NotiPresspoint out that 70 percent of the workers feel very fatigued. Likewise, six out of 10 people gained weight while working from home. In addition, 46% of people who do not take care of their mental health have consequences in their Health physical. In this sense, the company focused on telemedicine Y wellness gave some recommendations to take care of this aspect in the home office.

The arrival of the pandemic caused by the Covid-19, brought many changes, among them, the way of working. Since, the idea that the office was essential, as well as meeting a certain schedule to fulfill their tasks. However, that paradigm has changed and teleworking could become an option today, they explain.

According to the survey of WeWorkin Latin America 81% of employees see hybrid working as the best way to perform their duties. For its part, in Mexico the percentage in this type of item rises to 85%.

For many people, the transition to working from home could be complicatedas explained by the Lina Porras Santana, director of health at 1DOC3. Well, not only did they have to have equipment and a good connection, but also prepare mentally to separate personal space from work. Which caused many to present the work stress syndrome, sedentary problems, social isolationamong others.

In the new eBook, Discover how to take care of health at work, Porras explains that the whole series of changes can cause problems in the overall health of employees. That is, there will be difficulties in the condition physical, emotional Y Social of each of the individuals.

Through telemedicine, workers will be able to solve their doubts or problems from home. This would help aspects such as physical, psychological, nutritional and even reproductive health. In other words, there is an important contribution to comprehensive health well-being, making the worker feel supported by the company, according to Porras.

According to the specialist, the physical element refers to all those bodily diseases that can affect people. It not only focuses on serious conditions, but also on more common ones, such as the flu.

It is vital, since that way workers can take sick leave if necessary. Also, it should be considered that in the home office there is a risk of having sedentary attitudes when spending hours in front of the monitor.

Those companies that have implemented the hybrid modality or of telecommuting can encourage their workers to combine their responsibilities with physical exercise. For example, prevention campaigns can be carried out to measure health traits.

According to the Health mentalthe doctor highlighted its importance by influence performance and the happiness of the workers. This is because a lack of mental health can seriously affect comprehensive well-being. Therefore, companies can generate a friendly environment to avoid situations of mental stress.

On Health Social, it was explained that it refers to adaptation to changes and challenges in the environment. This area would fully imply the ability to develop satisfying relationships with other people. Therefore, companies must strengthen it to improve teamwork.

Porras concluded that it is important for workers to prevent risks of telecommuting. In addition, the specialist gave some additional strategies to have a optimal holistic health. Among them is the provide spaces different to the labor, take care of emotional health and maintain contact between people in the company.



DOWNLOAD THE NOTE

FOLLOW US ON GOOGLE NEWS