Study reveals people with PMDD are at higher risk of committing suicide

A global study published in BMC Psychiatry revealed that 34 percent of people with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) have attempted suicide. Research carried out by various universities, including the University of Chicagonoted that it is one of the largest studies ever done to examine rates of suicidal thoughts and behaviors.

Tory Eisenlohr-Moullead author of the study explained that there is an extremely worrying rate of Suicide ideation and attempts among people with PMDD. “Our findings offer powerful evidence that the link between PMDD and suicide is independent of depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other mental health conditions.“, he declared.

According to specialists from the University of Illinois at Chicago, the tpremenstrual dysphoric disorder It is a cyclical hormone-based disorder that affects approximately 1 in 20 women of reproductive age. This problem is misdiagnosed or dismissed altogether by doctors despite patient reports of debilitating anxiety, hopelessness, or other physical symptoms in the two weeks before menstruation.

To better understand the findings, the group of scientists analyzed information from the Global Survey of Premenstrual Disorders, which includes data from 3,153 and 2,000 responses. This survey was done by the International Association of Premenstrual Disorders to help understand the scope of this problem and its impact.

After that, the specialists only captured the information of 599 respondents who daily reported a PMDD diagnosis based on ratings by medical specialists. After that, the results showed that the 34% of patients waited 12 years and saw about 6 doctors before receiving an accurate diagnosis of PMDD.

In addition, the data also revealed lifetime active suicidal ideation rates affecting 72% of respondents. Planning, intention and preparation for an attempt represent 49, 42 and 40 percent respectively among PMDD diagnoses. Similarly, non-suicidal self-harm among the same patients accounted for 51 percent, primarily in people with low-to-moderate incomes.

Regarding the history of major depression or post traumatic stress disorder and nulliparity (never giving birth) were predictors of lifetime active suicidal ideation and attempts. For scientists, one of the biggest challenges was that the medical community in most cases dismisses the concerns of patients. Likewise, women’s complaints and concerns are not taken seriouslysince there is a stigma persistent and even sexist misconceptions about menstruation in general.

The group of scientists from the University of Illinois at Chicago is working on the prevalence of self-injurious thoughts and behaviors. In the same way, they hope that this new study can provide important information to find more precise solutions regarding PMDD.



