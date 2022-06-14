Squid Game: When does the second part of The Squid Game premiere?

“We will play, move, green light” is not only a tune that everyone knows, but also one of the lines from the first season of “The Squid Game”, a Netflix series that in 2021 became the most watched of all the history of the platform.

According to its director, producer and screenwriter, Hwang Dong-Hyuk, it took him 12 years to create each of the nine chapters that make up the first and very controversial installment, but it only took 12 days for the series to become the favorite of all. subscribers.

Now the streaming giant has officially confirmed that the second round of these games is already working. The announcement was made through the platform’s official networks, although they did not reveal the exact date on which it will arrive in their catalog.

Netflix accompanied the news with a short video in which, in addition to hearing the terrifying melody, the characteristic symbols of the game are also observed, as well as the number two, corresponding to its new season.

In November of last year, Dong-Hyuk had already announced that he was planning to continue the story in which 456 people compete to the death for a millionaire prize; however, at the time it was just speculation.

Through a letter addressed to the public, the Korean creator gave some details about the plot of his second season, revealing that Gi-hun’s character would return to the screen; but he also said that he will be joined by Cheol-sun, boyfriend of the unforgettable Young-hee, who was killed in the first installment.

So far the exact date of its premiere is unknown; However, it has been speculated that the filming of “The Squid Game 2” has not yet started, so the production could “green light” its transmissions at the end of next 2023 or even until 2024.