SKKN By Kim, the new skin line by Kim Kardashian

June is the debut month of the new skincare line by Kim Kardashian. Is called SKKN By Kimand cosmetic enthusiasts await the launch on the official website for the 21st of the month.

For Kim Kardashian this is not the first entrepreneurial adventure in the cosmetic field: already 5 years ago she had created KKW Beauty with which she had made the make-up available for everyone to realize her famous contouring.

But today some things are change, starting with the new brand that once again bears her name, but from which the W, which indicated her married surname, has disappeared, West (Kim and Kanye have officially broken up). The mission: this time the brand focuses on sustainable formulas for moisturize the skin and give it new lymph.

“I am thrilled to finally introduce you to SKKN by Kim, a rejuvenating skin care ritual that I have developed from start to finish. Over the years I have had the privilege of learning about skin care from the best dermatologists and beauticians in the. World. Each bottle of my new line is filled with the knowledge accumulated along the way. You will find refillable packaging and clean ingredients designed to nourish all skin types. I created this line to ensure that anyone can feel comfortable in their own skin “. With these words Kim Kardashian presented her project on Instagram.

SKKN By Kim: products in detail

The line consists of nine products, that reflect the same beauty routine loved and practiced by Kim Kardashian:

Detergent, with a creamy and rich texture, infused with humectants to purify the skin thoroughly.

Exfoliating, delicately but effectively formulated and infused with grape seed oil.

Tonic, formulated with fruit enzymes, niacinamide and salicylic acid, to renew the skin.

Serum based on hyaluronic acid, formulated with different molecular weights of hyaluronic acid, which act to retain moisture in the different layers of the skin.

Serum with vitamin C8 which revitalizes dull skin.

Face cream enriched with shea butter and squalene to reinforce the skin's moisture.

Eye contour cream, enriched with three different peptides, to combat both swelling and wrinkles.

Drops in oil, combined with squalene, it helps fight the signs of hyperpigmentation and dehydration of the skin.

Oil for the night, a nourishing elixir that helps energize the skin at night.

The products were developed in collaboration with Joanna Czech, Kim’s trusted facialist, and they are suitable for any skin type, more or less mature. For Kim it all started with the diagnosis of the psoriasis, which somehow enticed her to find out more about her skin and how to take care of it effectively. SKKN by Kim promises to be just the result of this long research and learning, thanks to the knowledge of expert skin specialists, met over the years by Kim.

Furthermore, the products are cruelty free, contain no perfume and are vegan. The packaging of the products, with warm colors that also distinguish Kim’s skin tone, is minimalist and rechargeable, in order to optimize consumption and waste, and extend the life of the original bottles. Now all that remains is to wait for the official launch.