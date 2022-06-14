Simu Liu Gives Details of Ryan Gosling’s Transformation for Barbie Movie

The shooting of the movie Barbie of Greta Gerwig is already underway, though the actors continue to work on their characters that are constantly changing. Simu Liu gave details of this, emphasizing the Ryan Gosling’s transformation to become Ken.

Ryan Gosling’s new look to bring Ken to life

Ryan is 100%definitely. He goes to the gym in the morning and after work. As much as I think I have a work ethic, I also love food. I only hear things in passingyou know, such as his strict regimen and the emphasis he places on taking care of himself to his body. I respect him a lot,” he said in dialogue with Entertainment Tonight.

