She is Ellen Barkin: Johnny Depp’s ex-girlfriend will testify in favor of Amber Heard in the controversial trial between the two Hollywood celebrities | People | Entertainment

The media trial of Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard has not stopped stirring the past of both actorswho shared a marriage between 2015 and 2016, and which ended with accusations of domestic violence both sides.

And now, after having witnesses and statements for and against both parties to the judgmentto talk to Ellen Barkinone of Depp’s ex-girlfriends, in support of Amber Heard.

Who is Ellen Barkin?

According to information from the Prensa Libre web portal, Ellen Barkin is a actress American who is currently 68 years old, and participated in productions of both theater like cinema Y TVthe latter almost always with characters secondary.

Barkin and Depp met and had an affair in the late 1990s, when they were both involved in the cast of the movie “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas”, where the actor played the star character, Raoul Dukeand Ellen played the waitress at the North Star Café.

Ellen Barkin supports Amber Heard

In the year 2020, Ellen Barkin had already given her support to Amber Heard for the first time when Johnny Depp filed his demand to The Sun newspaper, for referring to him as a “beating husband”, a fight that Depp lost.

At the time, Barkin supported Heard’s testimony, claiming that Johnny once threw a bottle of wine at her during an argument while they were a couple.

In his own defense, Depp claimed that Barkin’s accusations were false, and that she possibly “got very angry with him” for breaking up with him, as she wanted to bring their relationship to a more formal end, but he did not feel the same way about her. .

Now, Ellen will once again give her word in favor of Amber Heard in the current trial in which Johnny Depp accuses his ex-wife of “defamation”, demanding compensation of 50 million dollars for the projects he has lost since Heard accused him. of being a violent husband. (YO)

