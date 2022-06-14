Shakira, the Colombian singer had Pique stalked by a pool of detectives

The breakup between Shakira and Piquè is dominating the international gossip of the last few weeks and apparently, the Colombian singer would have received the confirmation of her partner’s betrayals after having done so. stalking from a pool of private investigators.

According to what was reported by the Spanish media, Shakira, suspicious of the increasingly unusual attitudes of the Barcelona player, decided to hire a group of professionals who, not only would followed the defender in his movements but, they would also spy on her conversations with her lover. And it would have transpired from these that Pique used to define the woman with whom he had a secret relationship as his “first lady”.

Naturally, those directly involved have in no way confirmed or denied this news. It is only known for certain that Piquè has now left the house he shared with Shakiraand indulging in countless excesses in this new bachelor life.

The new flame of the footballer at the moment is still unknown, the media report that it is a twenty-year-old but not disturb the already complex family balance, Piquè would prefer to keep the matter still confidential. Despite her betrayal by the way, Shakira would still have tried to mend the bond, but any attempt by her would have been rejected by the Catalan. Last week the two spent a few days together in the Czech Republicwhere Milan was involved in the under 10 baseball super cup but, it seems that a delicate legal battle is underway for the custody of the children.

And while Piquè is enjoying his new young partner, on the web there is nothing but talk of Henry Cavill’s love for Shakira, after a video from some time ago returned to circulate in a viral way