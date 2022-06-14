Shakira, Arón Piper, Dua Lipa: these are the most loved artists on Tinder | Big Bang

Music is part of every moment of our lives. It accompanies us in the best moments, also in the darkest. He is with us in breakups but also when we fall in love.

Users of Tinder They are aware that music is an element that defines us, and that is why they have included it in their biographies on this social network to fall in love and/or meet people. Who are the artists that receive the most love on Tinder? Who are the most mentioned in the biographies? This is the top 5 according to the data analyzed by the platform:

Shakira: The interpreter of Hips Don’t Lie has become one of the biggest stars of recent weeks. After the separation of the Colombian and Gerard Piqué has been made official, the artist has won the support of thousands and thousands of people. If she is not succeeding in love, she is doing it with her music. So much so that she is the leader in this ranking. Dua Lipa: the British has also become the protagonist of recent days. Not only because of her time in Spain on the Future Nostalgia tour, but also because of her crazy night in Madrid with Arón Piper. She is the second most liked by Tinder users. Aron Piper: speaking of the king of Rome… his new single Que Dios Me Perdone does not stop playing on this platform and has helped many of its users to find love. Camilla Hair: The one of Cuban origin is enjoying being single on the beach and receiving the affection of all her fans. The artist is succeeding among members of Generation Z and also among Tinder users. Her songs sound, and a lot, on this platform. Shawn Mendez: The Canadian is part of the Top 5 of the most mentioned artists on Tinder. It seems that he is not doing very well in love either after his breakup with Camila Cabello, but his music is the soundtrack for the users of this platform.

And you, do you have Tinder? Which singer would you put in your biography to succeed in love? Or, most importantly, who would you like to hear from the person you’d like to give your heart to?