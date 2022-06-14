Shakira also has horns: no one is immune

“Even if Shakira has horns … “, how many times have we heard him say in the last few days? Here, that’s enough. Shakira is one of us. At home, too, she certainly puts tweezers in her hair and wears that baggy t-shirt with which we are ashamed to show ourselves even to the rider. Of course, maybe she is on average prettier but this, it is evident, does not make her immune. As it has not made Irina Shayk, Demi Moore, Sandra Bullock, Jennifer Aniston and all the others immune that if we were to star here in making the list we may never get to the end.

But an honor for the merit must be given to Shakira: instead of being on the sofa to consume the stocks of Kleenex accumulated since 1987, the pop-star in front of a doubt acted. We all have that feminine sixth sense that makes us prick up our antennae when our man leaves his sock out of place. Probably she too has grouped the most trusted friends in a group on Whatsapp where they have maniacally analyzed the Instagram profile of him and of the hypothetical her, perhaps with a lot of comments on the poison that, let’s face it, in this case they are there and are justified. But then she reached into her wallet and had her husband stalked by a private investigator.

Any doubts have been removed, because the woodworm of a suspect is sometimes worse than a betrayal. What then, Shakira had also told us how things were. How she did it. Her latest song about hers is a stream of consciousness and a very clear indictment of her husband. But it’s a bit of her fault if we didn’t notice it, because the Caribbean rhythm of the song misled us. If she had done a bit of a litany, we might as well have concentrated on her words. “ I understand that you are falsor. I congratulate you, beautiful interpretation. I got my hands on the fire for you and you treat me like another one of your cravings “, Shakira sings. And already here the doubts are few.

If we continue to listen to the song, the doubts are even less: “ Don’t tell me more stories, I don’t want to know. How come I’ve been so blind without being able to see. You should receive a Oscaryou acted very well “Anyway, thanks to Shakira, we now have another song to accuse our partner with. Thanks.