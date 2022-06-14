Selena Gomez’s Zara outfit for Britney Spears’ wedding

The britney spears wedding It was full of celebrities who dazzled with their great designer outfits. And it is not surprising, among the attendees was the very donatella versacethe one in charge of dressing both grooms and some of the bride’s friends, such as Paris Hilton.

valentine Y Monique Lhuillier They were other signatures that paraded through the singer’s residence in Los Angeles, where he celebrated his secret wedding to which he only invited his closest friends.

Zara crashes Britney Spears’ wedding

But, surprisingly for everyone, there is a Spanish low cost brand that was also present at the link. Selena Gomez wore an original three-piece electric blue suit – pants, jacket and bustier top – from Zara. Does it ring a bell? Yes, it is the same one that NovaMás recommends for the start of the wedding season.

This is an outfit that costs in full €149.85 (29.95, the top; 39.95, the pants; and 79.95, the jacket) and that it looked just as elegant -or more!- than the rest of the wedding suits and dresses.





Blue suit | Zara



Britney herself highlighted in one of her Instagram posts what gorgeous that the former Disney girl was going: “She’s much prettier in person if that’s possible, I’m speechless.”

A wedding full of joy

Despite the attempted intrusion of Spears’s ex-husband, who was willing to stop the wedding at all costs, the link was full of funny moments and of memories of the past, of those that generate nostalgia.

Madonna, for example, recreated the mythical kiss that occurred with the girlfriend at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. A scene that went around the world and that has now moved fans once again. Both also sang the theme ‘Vogue’, one of the most famous of the pop queen -and that you can see in the second part of the carousel of Donatella’s previous publication-.

They didn’t miss either dress changes and many dances. So many that Britney admitted that she didn’t realize who she was until she took a seat next to her loved ones and reflected.

Where did Birtney meet her husband?

The singer of ‘Oops!… I Did It Again’, met her current husband, the dancer Sam Asghari, in October 2016, when he participated in the recording of his music video ‘Slumber Party’. The relationship became official right at the start of 2017, when she shared a picture of her New Year’s dinner with him.