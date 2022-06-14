Selena Gomez regrets a comment on TikTok and apologizes

The relationship between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez was one of the most intense romances in the music industry in recent years. Since they were very young, the artists began a tender relationship that gradually became more complex. They ended up and returned several times and although both have affirmed that everything was in the past, the truth is that they have never stopped relating them, affirming that there is still a spark of their youthful love between them.



Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber

Although Selena Gomez has dated several people, including the singers The Weeknd and Charlie Putt, the truth is that she has not yet been able to consolidate a relationship as stable and lasting as the one she had with Bieber. CThis is the opposite of Justin, who fell madly in love with the model Hailey Baldwin and married her in 2019. However, this new romance of the Canadian singer was not very well received by his fan community or by the selenators, since they still hoped that their favorite artists would reconcile, starting a supposed war between Gómez and Baldwin, a conflict that It was never confirmed by any until a few days ago, where Selena Gomez’s comments could have confirmed her feud with Bieber’s wife.

It all started with a video posted by Selena Gomez that could have been misconstrued as a mockery of Hailey Bieber, who suffered a stroke and heart surgery a few weeks ago. Justin Bieber’s wife published a video of “get ready with me” where she shared with her fans the steps of her skincare routine and her daily makeup. The videos immediately went viral and reached 7 million views in just a few hours. The model looked comfortable and cool in front of the camera, as she appreciates the support of her fans during her physical recovery.



Selena Gomez

A few hours later, Selena Gómez published her own routine video to remove makeup, filling her publication with negative comments towards her, since Internet users claimed that the gestures of the interpreter of “Lose You to Love me” were to make fun of Hailey, the ex-boyfriend’s wife. Due to the controversy, the interpreter decided to apologize publicly and delete the video, although she assured that she did not know what they were accusing her of: “This is why I think you have to take care of mental health. Guys, I have no idea what I’ve done, but I’m so sorry. No bad intention. I’ll delete it soon,” the singer said. Selena Gomez removed all comments from the video and turned off the comments option to prevent further controversy. After the incident, Hailey Bieber has not spoken, since she is focused on her recovery and staying calm after having suffered a small stroke.

Previously, Selena Gomez also urged her fans to stop offending Justin’s wife. “I do not tolerate women going after other women (…) Please be kind to everyone, no matter what the situation is, if you are my fans, do not be rude to anyone, please”.