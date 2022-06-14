Selena Gomez recalled when she first met Demi Lovato

If you are a fan of Selena Gomez And Demi Lovato you probably know they entered show business together.

They made their debut in the children’s program Barney and his friends, when they themselves were still children. Now Sel talked about this in an “interivista on The Hollywood Reporterremembering the first time he met his colleague auditioning for the show.

“It was the girl who stood right in front of me – said Selena Gomez – I remember he had a red bow, I’ll never forget it“.

“And I remember thinking, ‘Wow, how cute she is.’ Then we did a mini reunion when we got the part“.

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato in 2009 – getty images

After Barney and his friendsboth Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato were taken to the Disney Channel, becoming the stars of the channel’s series and movies.

The rest is history!

