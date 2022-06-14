Selena Gomez is honest about her transition from child star to adult actress and the difficulties that this entailed | Big Bang

The race of Selena Gomez It started when I was just 7 years old. She did not have a normal childhood, since she grew up among the spotlights and cameras, but, without a doubt, it was the path that the artist had to choose because she was born for it. Nevertheless, growing up in the world of acting was not entirely easy and she had to face persecution from the paparazzi or rejection from peers within the industry for having been a Disney girl.

The interpreter of Lose You to Love Me started in the children’s series Barney & Friends, where he coincided with Demi Lovato and both rose to fame when they signed on Disney Channel. In the case of Selena Gomez, it was her when she starred in one of the chain’s mythical series of the 2000s, Wizards of Waverly Place, where he played Alex Russo. As a result of this role, his career was on the riserecording a movie and recording their first songs.

The transition from child star to adult actress he gave it with the premiere of the movie spring breakers, in 2012, where he shared a cast with actresses such as Vanessa Hudgens or Ashley Benson, and which dealt with violence, sex and drugs. A very surprising radical change to what was used to seeing the artist.

About this evolution, Selena Gomez has spoken in the podcast Awards Chatter of the american middle The Hollywood Reporter: “I felt that it was very difficult for people to take me seriously”, he confessed. This transition was not easy, since she did not feel accepted by her industry peers and she had to fight to prove that she deserved to have a position in acting.

She also discussed what it was like growing up in the public eye and being chased by paparazzi while still a teenager: “I think that’s when I lost a little bit of my being a kid. Later in life I realized that I missed out on a lot of things.”.

Currently, is producer of Only Murders in the Building, a Disney Plus series that is about to premiere its second season, where he also acts. The fiction has planned a third installment, in which they are already working. Also, Selena Gomez is immersed in the creation of new music. All this means that he is at a happy moment in his life, where love is not his priority: “right now in my life, I’m so open and I love what I do… I’m just in a really good space right now, and I’m enjoying it”.

Selena Gomez was and continues to be one of the most influential people in the artistic scene and has not stopped working, even with mental or physical health problems behind her back. The artist is grateful for her current position, but he is aware that he has not yet shown everything what she can do and is willing to show it to the world.