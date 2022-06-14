Selena Gomez fulfilled her dream for a fan who has terminal cancer

The singer Selena Gomez showed that she has a big heart and fulfilled her dream for a fan who unfortunately has terminal cancer.

Megan Nespliak, 22, dreamed of meeting and being friends with the famous singer before cancer prevented her.

The young woman announced that she had this dream on her social networks, to meet Selena Gomez and the famous one fulfilled it for her fan.

‘The point of this video is that I’m 22 years old and I’m not a Make a Wish kid, so I decided I’m going to try to communicate because I want to make my own dream come true.’ Nespliak published on his social networks

But Nespliak also got help from other TikTok users by tagging Selena in the fan’s video comments.

Image of the video call between Megan Nespliak and Selena Gomez. (Photo screenshot)

It was then that Selena surprised Nespliak through the zoom video call.

The young woman posted a photo of the moment in one of her TikTok videos and called the moment the best day of her life.

However, despite the extraordinary moment she lived with Selena Gomez, the young woman did not publish or say what they talked about.