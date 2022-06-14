Saw Minecraft Games: 6 tests of the movies we want to see adapted to the event

The Saw Minecraft Games are about to start and we already know closely the content creators who will participate in the most anticipated meeting of the whole summer (if we ignore the evening). However, and for obvious reasons, we hardly know any evidence that will appear at the event. If we follow in the footsteps of past Rivals with Squidcraft Gameswe see that they made a mixture of games that appeared in the series along with original tests.

Well, in this article we have compiled up to 6 hellish tests taken directly from the films that could appear and that we want to see due to the dilemmas that some of these can generate.

Mausoleum Trap

Mausoleum Trap – Saw IV

One of the tests that most fascinated me of all the films that have appeared so far was the Mausoleum, belonging to the fourth installment of the saga. The situation is as follows: Two people rise in a mausoleum with chains tied around their necks that reach a kind of machine that slowly swallows the chains. What is the grace of this? Well, the two cannot communicate as they want, since one has sewn eyes and the other has a mouthcausing the speaking is extremely difficult.

Adapting this test to the event would not be difficult; While one has a black screen, the other will have the microphone disabled. and they will try to deactivate the machine that can kill them. Although almost no competitor could overcome such a feat, it is true that some other facility could be added so that more people can overcome it, such as a button that emits a sound to be guided by signals.

Saws Trap

Sierra Trap – Jigsaw

One of the ones that was possibly seen in the trailer and that could easily appear in the game in a more original way. In Jigsaw, the eighth installment of the saga, the sadistic doll ordered his players give blood in exchange for freedom, something that they understood just at the moment that one of them was hurt. All they had to do was bleed, either a drop or a whole liter would do.

In the version of the cubes, instead of losing life, they could add something more original such as glimpsing the message that they have given us and giving a specific number of times to a panel or even adding a code to free us from the trap. Thus, the teams would be reduced and many of them will spend more by skill than by force.

Public Execution Trap

This can be one of the traps that could give more game inside the event. The seventh installment of the saga opens with a very interesting test: A love trio of two men and a woman find themselves inside a room in the middle of a square with people around them and with saws near their respective bellies. The solution is fairly “easy”: Only one of the three can survive and they have one minute to decide who.

In the Minecraft version, three people from different groups could be added in a totally random way and regardless of whether they know each other or not to know what each one would choose. Imagine for a moment that the three people you meet are Ibai, Rubius and Auronplay. Possibly one of the most remembered clips of recent years and a moment in the history of the creation of Spanish-speaking content would come out of it.

Death Carousel Trap

The plan of this “trap” would be similar to the previous one, but with more haste. In the sixth movie of the saga we got to see a test that is quite easy to understand, but enormously difficult to execute: A boss has six employees on a carousel going around, but only two of them can survive and the others will receive a shotgun across the chest. Also, if you take too long to choose, one will die completely randomly.

Although in the previous trap there were three from different teams, this time they will be six (or less) will sit on this carousel and one of them will have to choose who lives and who dies. Of course, it will also depend on how many people there are and the order of the test, since if it is one of the first, the best option is to leave the majority alive. It all depends on one person.

car trap

Many of you will remember this trap because the protagonist of this is nothing more and nothing less than Chester Bennington, the late lead singer of the group Linkin Park. The seventh installment gave one of the traps most remembered by the public, that of the car. A person is inside a car that is about to speed away and therefore kill three people at once; only the player who is in the seat is able to stop itbut it is glued to the seat and you will have to literally leave your skin or part of your body on the spot to save them all.

The situation in the content creators version would be similar: Multiple players can’t do anything and It will depend on one member of your team that the other three live. It should be noted that in the movie even the one who tries to avoid the trap dies, but we will leave that to the decision of the administrators of the event.

Reverse Shotgun Trap or The Bathroom

This could possibly work perfectly as great final test of the event. The eighth film left us with one of the best final tests of the entire saga: Two chained people were in a room with a shotgun in the center and a single cartridge inside it. What’s the trick? That if they fired without a target, inside the cartridges there was a key for each one that it would release him from the chains, otherwise the shooter would commit suicide since the gun was rigged to point directly at the shooter’s face.

Failing that, you could also add the most mythical trap of all: The bathroom of the first installment. In either of the two, the players could escape in two ways: either by dying one and saving the other, or by deciphering the riddle in time and winning both. This could be extrapolated to Saw Minecraft Games and give a secret final in which both finalists share the prize and earned 10 thousand euros each.