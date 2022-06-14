sauna, exercise and strict diet to dazzle at the MET Gala

Extravagances, headdresses, impossible and ‘transformable’ dresses, this is how the guests at the Met Gala. It was one of the most anticipated dates. The pandemic canceled its celebration in 2020 and, due to its evolution, the date was changed to September 2021. The city of New York once again decked out its legendary Metropolitan Museum to host the incredible fashion party , recovering the date of its celebration par excellence. The Kardashians, Sarah Jessica Parker or Irina Shayk were some of the guests paraded through the New York art gallery.

Each edition has a main theme and on this occasion the chosen one has been the historical references to American fashion. All under the slogan ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’. And there is no more American than Marilyn Monroe, her figure and her outfits. That Kim Kardashian knows. That’s why she hit the nail on the head with the style chosen to parade down the red carpet. Kim Kardashian does not stitch without thread, and never better said.

Kim Kardashian made an impact upon her arrival at the MET Gala. gtres

Kim Kardashian, a la Marilyn

She didn’t need to put on a huge headdress, or emulate the Balenciaga she chose in September. It was enough for her to look at the star of American celluloid with one of the impressive dresses that are already part of the history of America. It was not the pink with which she toned the Diamonds are girls best friends in the film Gentlemen prefer blondes, nor was he the one who exposed part of his charms in Temptation lives above.

It was the one he wore when in 1962 he sang Happy Birthday Mr President to John Fitzgerald Kennedy. A moment in the history of the United States in which it was rumored that the versatile singer and actress had an affair with the American president.

Kim put her eye on the dress and stubbornness it seems that no one wins her. So, for three weeks he followed a strict diet to lose the seven kilos he needed to put on the model.

Designed by Jean Louis from a sketch by Bob Mackie, the simplicity of the pattern had no other objective than to highlight the imposing curves of the American sex symbol. Dusty pink and with a V-neckline, the fabric had a dazzling nude effect, thanks to the reflection of the flashes in the more than 6,000 crystals that it has embroidered.

In her day the protagonist of Whit skirts and being crazy he paid $1,440 for it. Years after her unexpected passing on August 4, 1962, the dress set a record for being the most expensive garment sold at auction. The year was 1999 and it was sold for 1.26 million dollars. But the dance of numbers did not stop there since in 2016 it was put up for sale again for a higher figure: 4.26 million dollars.

The piece is on display at the Ripley Museum, from where it has been loaned for this occasion under strict conditions: do not apply any type of cream or lotion to the body so as not to stain it and wear it solely and exclusively to climb the steps of the museum and pose for the mediayes After this, Kim Kardashian would have to change it for an exact replica.

Sauna, exercise and strict diet to dazzle

Apparently the businesswoman traveled last week with her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, to the museum facilities where the dress is exhibited and which is located in Florida. She herself has told Vogue magazine. “The idea came to me after the gala in September. I thought to myself, what could I wear for an Americana theme that wasn’t a Balenciaga look? What’s the most American thing you can think of? And that’s Marilyn Monroe.”

It was clear to me and there was no option to other suits. “It was this or nothing», he explained to the publication. The original dress was sewn over Marilyn’s body and Kanye West’s ex didn’t fit perfectly, so she got to work.

“I put on a sauna suit twice a day, ran on the treadmill, completely cut out sugar and carbs, and only ate vegetables and the cleanest proteins”. After almost a month focused on getting into the iconic dress, the efforts paid off. In the final test and check that she fit like a glove, Kim Kardashian just wanted to “cry with joy.”

Kris Jenner, Klhoé Kardashian and Kendall, elegant and surprising

It is clear that Kim had the leading role, but his mother and sisters were not far behind. Continuing with the ‘JFK theme’, the matriarch of the clan had no other idea than to follow in the footsteps of her daughter and make her her particular tribute to another of the women in the life of the ill-fated President of the United States. Thus, with a spectacular yellow Oscar de la Renta, Chris Jenner he winked at Jackie Kennedy.

Kriss Jenner, Khloé and Kendall also received applause from those present. gtres

Kloe Kardashian She showed off her stylized figure with a tight dress in golden tones, transparencies and an original black puffed sleeve as a glove. A Moschino design that has been made exclusively for her in record time. Ten days with the sewing machines at full speed for the debut of this Kardashian at the MET Gala.

Kendall Jenner also arrived and triumphed. She is one of the models of the moment and where she goes she triumphs. On this occasion she chose an imposing black Prada dress. A look that did not make the detail go unnoticed beauty with which he appeared at the fashion Oscars party. The young mannequin made her grand entrance with a trend that is going strong: bleached eyebrows.

Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, the skids of the family

Not everything was going to be glamor and good taste. In every family there is a black sheep and the Kardashians are not exempt. Despite the applause of the looks of the first, Kourtney and Kylie put the discordant note with your choices to attend this event that is so important for fashion. It is already known that for tastes the colors, but the connoisseurs in the industry have not been able to do less than revile the outfits of the eldest and the smallest of the clan.

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend together. gtres

Kourtney appeared with her partner, Travis Baker. In love to the brim and dedicating passionate kisses upon arrival on the red carpet. Not even these signs of love could prevent all eyes from falling on her clothing. Combined and with skirts, the eldest of the Kardashians wore a deconstructed jacket, sleeves included, as a long skirt, which was none other than the set of her boy. A wide waistband as a girdle and a shirt crop reminiscent of the one Zendaya chose at the Oscar ceremony.

Kylie Jenner and her ‘runaway bride’ look. gtres

Kylie Jenner She was one of the few who chose white for the party. The youngest of the Kardashians chose another icon of American history such as Julia Roberts –’America’s girlfriend’-. That is why the young businesswoman chose an Off-White look that has already been baptized as the runaway bride. Draped dress with a transparent white bodice, skirt with huge ruffles and the most striking thing, a cap placed backwards with a veil that left no one indifferent. But the applause, tonight, was not for her.