Sara Sálamo comes out in defense of Camila Cabello: “Commenting on the body of others is out of fashion”

If something characterizes Sarah Salamo It is your defense against injustice. When the actress does not like something, she is the first to complain on social networks. The last reason why the Canarian has shown her rejection in Twitter It was because of the comment on the digital magazine ‘New Woman’ on the physical form of the singer Camila Hair.

“Camila Cabello gave lessons in self-love by showing her natural and unretouched body, enjoying a sunny day at the sea. Because we came into the world to be happy and free, not perfect.wrote from the magazine in a post of Facebook.

SPOILER: She’s not giving any lesson, she’s just a woman on vacation on a boat. Either the press becomes aware of the damage it does with its headlines, or this will continue along the same lines… How old-fashioned is that to comment on the body of others… pic.twitter.com/dlBv1Ji2ah – Sara Salamo (@SaraSalamo) June 13, 2022

The Canarian captured the social network and did not hesitate to criticize the comment of “New Woman”, for her totally out of place. But not only for her, but for many other network users who have shared Sálamo’s opinion.

"SPOILER: She's not giving any lesson, she's just a woman on vacation on a boat. Either the press becomes aware of the damage she does with her headlines, or this will continue along the same lines… How out of fashion is that to comment on the body of others… "the actress has responded on her official Twitter account.

“Totally agree. ‘We came into the world to be happy and not perfect’. And with that they are already telling us what is considered “perfection”… That thin and without cellulite, then yes we are perfect, right?” or “And so all the time, every day. Regardless of age, everyone allows themselves the luxury of talking about the physique of others. Enough is enough”, have been some of the reactions of several users of the social network to the message of Sara Sálamo, which already accumulates more than 1,500 retweets, more than 8,000 likes and more than 30 replies.